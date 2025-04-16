Razr (2024) gets sweet discount, making it even more tempting for foldable fans on budget
Motorola may be selling its Razr (2023) at a sweet 50% discount, making it an absolute steal. However, if you're in the market for one of the company's latest foldable models and don't want to overspend, Best Buy has a great deal on the Razr (2024), which we think is worth checking out.
Right now, the retailer is selling this mid-range foldable at a sweet $100 discount, allowing you to score one for only $599.99. The phone is unlocked and no carrier activation is required to take advantage of this deal. However, if you connect the phone to a carrier through Best Buy, you can score a $200 discount.
It's worth noting that neither Amazon nor Motorola has corresponding deals at the time of writing, leaving Best Buy the top place to score Motorola's more affordable foldable. That's why we strongly encourage you to act fast and pull the trigger on this deal now, as the phone offers a lot of value for its price.
While it may not pack the same power as the Razr+ (2024) or the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset paired with 8GB of RAM ensures solid performance, handling most tasks with ease.
As for the camera, the Razr (2024) boasts a 50 MP main snapper that does the job well. While you might notice some minor oversharpening, with bright areas occasionally losing detail and colors leaning toward blue or green, it’s still quite impressive for a mid-range foldable.
All in all, for just under $600, Motorola's foldable mid-ranger is an absolute bargain. It offers fast performance, a stunning display, and can take beautiful pictures. Plus, its clamshell foldable design makes it extremely compact. So, don't wait—grab yours at a bargain price while the offer lasts!
Beyond performance, the phone shines with its stunning 6.9-inch AMOLED display, boasting a 2640 x 1080 resolution and HDR10+ support for an exceptional viewing experience. Plus, with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, the screen makes the device feel faster and more responsive.
