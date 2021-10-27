Motorola's video promotes its "Ready For" streaming content sharing feature

Motorola's video promotes its "Ready For" streaming content sharing feature0
Motorola's ready for feature allows you to "connect wirelessly to move your phone's games to the big screen for a huge boost of adrenaline. Even use your apps on a desktop display, giving you more space to work and play." Motorola released a video today showing how you can use your big-screened television set or computer monitor to make video games and streamed content more immersive.
Ready for will also work with the rear cameras on your phone to deliver high-quality photography. With Advanced Subject Tracking, the subject of a video will always stay in the frame.
To hook up your Motorola phone with your PC, all you need to do is scan a QR code with the camera on your phone to share your phone apps and PC files on the same screen. transfer data from your phone to your PC in the blink of an eye. And your Motorola handset can be used as a Hi-Res webcam for sharper results than what you normally get from the camera on your PC.