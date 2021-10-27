Notification Center

Motorola Android Apps

Motorola's video promotes its "Ready For" streaming content sharing feature

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Motorola's video promotes its "Ready For" streaming content sharing feature
Motorola's ready for feature allows you to "connect wirelessly to move your phone's games to the big screen for a huge boost of adrenaline. Even use your apps on a desktop display, giving you more space to work and play." Motorola released a video today showing how you can use your big-screened television set or computer monitor to make video games and streamed content more immersive.

To use the feature, swipe down from the top of the display and press the ready for tile from Quick Settings. Choose your television or computer monitor when it appears on the display. Any television set that supports Miracast technology can be employed. Once the connection between your phone and the television or computer monitor is made, your handset can be used as a trackpad for navigation, or a keyboard for typing.

With ready for, television shows and movies can be streamed from your phone's display directly to a larger television screen or computer monitor. Using the feature for gaming brings a console-like experience to your mobile games. A Bluetooth controller can be added to make gameplay more precise. With the feature, you can even move your video chats to the huge television monitor hanging on the wall.



Ready for will also work with the rear cameras on your phone to deliver high-quality photography. With Advanced Subject Tracking, the subject of a video will always stay in the frame.

To hook up your Motorola phone with your PC, all you need to do is scan a QR code with the camera on your phone to share your phone apps and PC files on the same screen. transfer data from your phone to your PC in the blink of an eye. And your Motorola handset can be used as a Hi-Res webcam for sharper results than what you normally get from the camera on your PC.

