Deal: Buy the Motorola One Action starting at $149.99

Released in the US in August last year, the Motorola One Action was initially priced at $349.99. Fast forward to February/March 2020 - you can now save up to $200 on this phone and buy it for just $149.99 (in certain conditions).





You can get the Motorola One Action for $149.99 only at Best Buy and only if the device is activated on Sprint with a new line or new account. If you upgrade a line on Sprint, the phone costs $199.99.





$199.99 is also the price of Motorola One Action with activation on Verizon or AT&T. In case you want to activate the handset later (on a carrier of your choice, including T-Mobile), Best Buy can sell you the One Action for $249.99. That's also how much Motorola is charging for the phone on its own website.





Recently updated to Android 10, the Motorola One Action is a mid-range smartphone with a rare feature: it's got a 16 MP ultra-wide action camera that lets you shoot stabilized video with ease. A separate 12 MP camera is used for photos and non-action 4K video.





Cameras aside, the Motorola One Action offers specs like a 6.3-inch display with 1080 x 2520 pixels, a decent Samsung Exynos 9609 processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of expandable storage space. The phone also packs a 3500 mAh battery and is splash-resistant.



