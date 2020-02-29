Motorola Android Deals

Deal: Buy the Motorola One Action starting at $149.99

Florin Troaca
by Florin Troaca
Feb 29, 2020, 11:21 PM
Released in the US in August last year, the Motorola One Action was initially priced at $349.99. Fast forward to February/March 2020 - you can now save up to $200 on this phone and buy it for just $149.99 (in certain conditions).

You can get the Motorola One Action for $149.99 only at Best Buy and only if the device is activated on Sprint with a new line or new account. If you upgrade a line on Sprint, the phone costs $199.99.

$199.99 is also the price of Motorola One Action with activation on Verizon or AT&T. In case you want to activate the handset later (on a carrier of your choice, including T-Mobile), Best Buy can sell you the One Action for $249.99. That's also how much Motorola is charging for the phone on its own website.


See this Motorola One Action deal HERE


Recently updated to Android 10, the Motorola One Action is a mid-range smartphone with a rare feature: it's got a 16 MP ultra-wide action camera that lets you shoot stabilized video with ease. A separate 12 MP camera is used for photos and non-action 4K video.

Cameras aside, the Motorola One Action offers specs like a 6.3-inch display with 1080 x 2520 pixels, a decent Samsung Exynos 9609 processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of expandable storage space. The phone also packs a 3500 mAh battery and is splash-resistant.

You can learn more about this device from our Motorola One Action review.
$224.99 Motorola One Action on Amazon
$344.00 Motorola One Action on eBay

Related phones

One Action
Motorola One Action View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

7.8
 Read Full Review
  • Display 6.3 inches
    2520 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 7 Octa, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3500 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

3 Comments

gacopol
Reply

3. gacopol

Posts: 2; Member since: 19 min ago

posted on 17 min ago

matistight
Reply

1. matistight

Posts: 1068; Member since: May 13, 2009

Activate on the worst carrier in the world, crazy stupid deal. Wait, nope, just stupid

posted on yesterday, 11:29 PM

Venom
Reply

2. Venom

Posts: 4142; Member since: Dec 14, 2017

Only if you activate it. Doesn't mean you have to remain with Sprint. The phone is unlocked for ALL carriers unlike the Nokia phones, so you can use it wherever.

posted on 23 min ago

