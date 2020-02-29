Deal: Buy the Motorola One Action starting at $149.99
Released in the US in August last year, the Motorola One Action was initially priced at $349.99. Fast forward to February/March 2020 - you can now save up to $200 on this phone and buy it for just $149.99 (in certain conditions).
$199.99 is also the price of Motorola One Action with activation on Verizon or AT&T. In case you want to activate the handset later (on a carrier of your choice, including T-Mobile), Best Buy can sell you the One Action for $249.99. That's also how much Motorola is charging for the phone on its own website.
See this Motorola One Action deal HERE
Recently updated to Android 10, the Motorola One Action is a mid-range smartphone with a rare feature: it's got a 16 MP ultra-wide action camera that lets you shoot stabilized video with ease. A separate 12 MP camera is used for photos and non-action 4K video.
Cameras aside, the Motorola One Action offers specs like a 6.3-inch display with 1080 x 2520 pixels, a decent Samsung Exynos 9609 processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of expandable storage space. The phone also packs a 3500 mAh battery and is splash-resistant.
You can learn more about this device from our Motorola One Action review.
