Big-battery Motorola oldie with 5G drops to unbeatable price in 'closeout' deal

Motorola One 5G Ace Unlocked, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 750 Processor, 6.7-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixels, 5,000mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, 48 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Hazy Silver Color, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $250 off (63%) $149 99 $399 99 Buy at Woot Motorola One 5G Ace Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 750 Processor, 6.7-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixels, 5,000mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, 48 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Hazy Silver Color, Renewed, 90-Day Amazon Guarantee $179 off (45%) Buy at Amazon





If you hurry, you can get your hands on this bad boy in exchange for a measly $149.99 without making any compromises when it comes to its condition or carrier "status." Yes, your 150 bucks will buy you a brand-new, unused, unopened, undamaged, and unlocked unit with a full 1-year Motorola warranty included... for the next couple of days only or until the phone inevitably goes out of stock.





Due to its advanced age and rocky software support history, you'd probably expect demand to be pretty weak for a Motorola One 5G Ace right now. But with 5G speeds, a hefty 5,000mAh battery capable of keeping the lights on for an impressive two days of (light) work on a single charge, a large and reasonably high-quality Full HD "Max Vision" screen, and three rear-facing cameras in tow, this might just be one of the best phones this kind of money can get you in 2023.





Obviously, you'll have to learn to live with an outdated version of Android and no more updates if you choose to make this purchase before Woot's "limited time closeout deal" expires, as well as settle for the middling 4GB RAM count and 64GB storage of this particular variant sold at a lower-than-ever price by Amazon's subsidiary.





If you'd rather pay an extra 70 bucks or so for a 128GB storage configuration with an additional 2 gigs of memory, you can do that at Woot's parent company... as long as you're okay getting a "renewed" instead of a brand-new device from third-party seller TurtleScreen.