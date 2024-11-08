Motorola patents a rollable phone with a fingerprint reader that's all over the display

It goes from small to big with the press of a button. | Image credit – PhoneArena

The novel Motorola features a 5-inch display that can extend vertically to 6.5 inches, providing more screen space while maintaining a compact form factor. The vertical extension is designed for practicality, offering a familiar smartphone experience and optimizing screen space for social media and videos.The rollable display also adapts intuitively based on usage. For instance, it extends automatically for better video playback or provides extra space in apps like Gmail for easier typing. When not extended, part of the display functions as a secondary screen, useful for tasks like framing photos with the rear cameras.While promising, the prototype is still in its early stages and comes with a plastic display similar to the Motorola Razr, making it prone to damage. The demo units already showed visible indentations, highlighting the need for protective cases. Despite concerns about handling and the rolling mechanism, the design appeared functional and user-friendly during testing.