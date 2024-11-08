Motorola patents a rollable phone with a fingerprint reader that's all over the display
If you're following Motorola closely, you're familiar with one of the company's bold ideas: a phone with a display that rolls in and out.
Soon, even non-Motorola fans are to hear about Motorola's rollable phone, if the company goes through with its latest patent.
Teased for years, Motorola’s rollable smartphone concept was first showcased at MWC 2023. We even got to play with it. Now, it seems the company is taking the idea even further with a new device featuring multiple on-screen fingerprint sensors on its rollable display. There's a new Motorola patent filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), hinting at what might be next.
What sets this new concept apart is its advanced fingerprint authentication system. Unlike traditional smartphones that limit fingerprint sensors to a specific area, Motorola’s design integrates multiple sensors across the entire display. This would enable users to unlock the device from any part of the screen, offering a more intuitive and versatile experience.
The design of this rollable device appears to follow the same approach as the Motorola Rizr from MWC 2023. The concept phone's innovative display could extend from 5 inches to 6.5 inches with a simple double-tap, transitioning from a compact, pocket-sized phone to a proper slab phone. When not extended, the display wraps around the back, serving as a secondary screen for notifications and quick updates.
However, it’s important to temper expectations. While this patent provides exciting insights, it doesn’t guarantee that the technology will make its way into a consumer product anytime soon. Many concepts remain just that – concepts.
I personally hope this one materializes. As we've talked about earlier, Motorola’s rollable phone concept offers a refreshing take on the foldable device trend. This is a real (potential) alternative to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip or Pixel Fold devices.
The novel Motorola features a 5-inch display that can extend vertically to 6.5 inches, providing more screen space while maintaining a compact form factor. The vertical extension is designed for practicality, offering a familiar smartphone experience and optimizing screen space for social media and videos.
While promising, the prototype is still in its early stages and comes with a plastic display similar to the Motorola Razr, making it prone to damage. The demo units already showed visible indentations, highlighting the need for protective cases. Despite concerns about handling and the rolling mechanism, the design appeared functional and user-friendly during testing.
The patent is titled "Managing consistent fingerprint-on-display (fod) location on a rollable device having multiple fod sensors" and it's listed under patent number "12135587B1". It closely resembles Motorola’s rollable Rizr smartphone design.
Not bad! You just have to be careful how you hold the locked phone so no accidental unlocks happen.
It goes from small to big with the press of a button. | Image credit – PhoneArena
The rollable display also adapts intuitively based on usage. For instance, it extends automatically for better video playback or provides extra space in apps like Gmail for easier typing. When not extended, part of the display functions as a secondary screen, useful for tasks like framing photos with the rear cameras.
