Geekbench corroborates previously leaked Motorola Moto G60 specs
Motorola is expected to announce a new mid-ranger by the name of Moto G60 in the coming days, a tweaked version of which will be available as the Moto G40 Fusion in some markets. Both variants have been spotted on the benchmarking website Geekbench.
The listing corroborates previously leaked core specs, including a 1.80GHz Qualcomm chipset, which is probably the Snapdragon 732G. The Moto G60 variant seen on the website has 6GB of RAM, and the G40 Fusion has 4 GB of RAM. Both devices run Android 11.
According to earlier reports, the Moto G60 and G40 Fusion will come with 6.78-inch 120Hz screens with Full HD+ (2460 x 1080p) resolution, and 6,000mAh batteries.
Where they differ - apparently - is the camera system.
The Moto G60, which reports say will be released in Europe and Latin America, is rumored to feature Samsung’s 108MP ISOCELL HM2 sensor. The G40 Fusion, which will likely be available in Brazil and India, is expected to have a 64MP main camera instead.
The G60 will supposedly have a 32MP front camera, and the G40 Fusion will have a 16MP selfie shooter.
Only the highest-end G60 model will support NFC, per a report. Both models have a 3.5 mm jack, a physical fingerprint reader on the back, and a dedicated Google Assistant key.
The phones will apparently come in UFS 2.1 64GB and 128GB storage configurations. They will presumably be available in the color Gray and Blue.
The budget devices will likely be announced this month.