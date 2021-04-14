Geekbench corroborates previously leaked Motorola Moto G60 specs



The listing corroborates previously leaked core specs, including a 1.80GHz Qualcomm chipset, which is probably the Snapdragon 732G. The Moto G60 variant seen on the website has 6GB of RAM, and the G40 Fusion has 4 GB of RAM. Both devices run Android 11.







According to earlier reports, the Moto G60 and G40 Fusion will come with 6.78-inch 120Hz screens with Full HD+ (2460 x 1080p) resolution, and 6,000mAh batteries.



Where they differ - apparently - is the camera system.



The The Moto G60 , which reports say will be released in Europe and Latin America, is rumored to feature Samsung’s 108MP ISOCELL HM2 sensor. The G40 Fusion, which will likely be available in Brazil and India, is expected to have a 64MP main camera instead.





Other rear camera specs are seemingly identical: a 16MP ultrawide camera and another 2MP unit for collecting depth information. They may also flaunt some software-powered camera features Motorola is believed to be working on, including dual capture video and low light AI.



The G60 will supposedly have a 32MP front camera, and the G40 Fusion will have a 16MP selfie shooter.



Only the highest-end G60 model will support NFC, per a report. Both models have a 3.5 mm jack, a physical fingerprint reader on the back, and a dedicated Google Assistant key.