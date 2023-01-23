Here is Motorola’s unannounced Moto G23 in all its glory
Motorola has a bunch of smartphones lined up for the next few months, and most of them seem to be affordable or mid-range devices. The Moto G23 is one of the many Motorola smartphones that haven’t been announced, yet we’re confident that it will be introduced very soon.
The latest leak coming from DealIntech offers us a first look at the upcoming Moto G23. Judging by the rumored specs, this one seems to be an entry-level model that won’t cost more than €200 in Europe. The pictures confirm the Moto G23 will be available in at least three different colors: Blue, Grey and White.
Apart from that, everything else seems pretty standard, so the Moto G23 certainly won’t stand out when it comes to design. Specs are average too for an entry-level phone, so don’t expect anything impressive. For starters, the Moto G23 is rumored to pack a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. No clue whether or not different versions with more memory will be made available at launch.
If that’s not going to make Motorola’s affordable phone a bit more appealing, then perhaps adding the 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support will improve things in that department.
No release timeframe has been leaked for the Moto G23 yet, but rumor has it the phone will be available in Europe for around €200 (4/128GB model).
Design-wise, the Moto G23 looks like your average affordable Android smartphone. It’s pretty thick, although the large screen with rather thin bezels is a nice touch. The Moto G23 drops the waterdrop notch in favor of the hole-punch type of display that has a tiny hole at the top for the selfie camera.
The 6.5-inch IPS LCD display features HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) resolution and 90Hz refresh rate, which is the standard for budget-friendly phones. What makes the Moto G23 interesting is the 50-megapixel main camera with Quad Pixel technology, which is paired with 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras.
