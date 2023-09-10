Grab Motorola's budget-friendly Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 mid-ranger for less through this awesome Amazon deal

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2023: Now $100 OFF on Amazon! Grab Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 from Amazon and save $100. The phone delivers good performance and even comes with its own stylus straight out of the box. It's a real bargain at this price. $100 off (25%) Buy at Amazon

Packed with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 6GB of RAM, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is definitely not a mobile powerhouse, but it should be able to deal with daily tasks like streaming videos and browsing the web without any hiccups.In addition to its decent performance, the phone also takes pretty good photos for such a budget handset. It sports a 50MP main camera on the back and a 16MP shooter for selfies on the front. The main camera can capture videos in up to 4K at 30fps, while the front camera is limited to 1080p at 30fps. Also, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is powered by a 5000 mAh battery, which should be able to get you through the day without the need to recharge.Overall, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is a pretty decent phone with a nice, budget-friendly price tag. It delivers good performance, has great battery life, and takes good photos for a budget handset. And given the fact that this awesome phone can be yours for even less, you should definitely tap that deal button at the beginning of the article and purchase your brand-new Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 at a discount today.