Deal: Motorola Moto G Fast and Moto E (2020) are now $50 off
Normally priced at $199.99, the Moto G Fast - pictured above - can be purchased for $149.99 ($50 off) at Best Buy as long as you activate it on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint. The deal does not require you to add a new line or new account.
The Moto E (2020) is $50 off in the same conditions, so you can pay just $99.99 instead of $149.99 for it. If you activate a new line or new account on Sprint, the price of the Moto E (2020) is reduced by an extra $50 to just $49.99. On Verizon and AT&T new lines do not bring extra discounts.
Get the Moto G Fast HERE at Best Buy
Get the Moto E HERE at Best Buy
Both the Moto G Fast and Moto E (2020) run Android 10 out of the box, but there are plenty of things that differentiate them. The G Fast is more powerful and slightly taller than the Moto E, thanks to its Snapdragon 665 processor and 6.4-inch, 720 x 1560 pixels display (compared to Snapdragon 632 and 6.2-inch, 720 x 1520 pixels).
The Moto G Fast also offers more RAM (3 GB vs. 2 GB) and a superior rear camera: 16 MP + 8 M ultrawide + 2 MP vs. 13 MP + 2 MP. Furthermore, the G Fast packs a 4000 mAh battery while the battery inside the Moto E is a 3550 mAh one.
Do you like Motorola's newest cheap smartphones? Let us know in the comments below.