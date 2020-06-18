T-Mobile Verizon Motorola Android Deals

Deal: Motorola Moto G Fast and Moto E (2020) are now $50 off

Florin Troaca
by Florin Troaca
Jun 18, 2020, 2:33 PM
Deal: Motorola Moto G Fast and Moto E (2020) are now $50 off
Earlier this month, Motorola released two new Android smartphones: Moto G Fast and Moto E (2020). While both handsets were quite affordable from the beginning, they're now even cheaper if you get them from Best Buy with activation on select carriers.

Normally priced at $199.99, the Moto G Fast - pictured above - can be purchased for $149.99 ($50 off) at Best Buy as long as you activate it on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint. The deal does not require you to add a new line or new account.

The Moto E (2020) is $50 off in the same conditions, so you can pay just $99.99 instead of $149.99 for it. If you activate a new line or new account on Sprint, the price of the Moto E (2020) is reduced by an extra $50 to just $49.99. On Verizon and AT&T new lines do not bring extra discounts.

Get the Moto G Fast HERE at Best Buy


Get the Moto E HERE at Best Buy


Both the Moto G Fast and Moto E (2020) run Android 10 out of the box, but there are plenty of things that differentiate them. The G Fast is more powerful and slightly taller than the Moto E, thanks to its Snapdragon 665 processor and 6.4-inch, 720 x 1560 pixels display (compared to Snapdragon 632 and 6.2-inch, 720 x 1520 pixels).



The Moto G Fast also offers more RAM (3 GB vs. 2 GB) and a superior rear camera: 16 MP + 8 M ultrawide + 2 MP vs. 13 MP + 2 MP. Furthermore, the G Fast packs a 4000 mAh battery while the battery inside the Moto E is a 3550 mAh one.

Do you like Motorola's newest cheap smartphones? Let us know in the comments below.

Related phones

Moto G Fast
Motorola Moto G Fast View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
    1560 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Triple camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Moto E (2020)
Motorola Moto E (2020) View Full specs
  • Display 6.2 inches
    1520 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera)
    5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 , 2GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3550 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
The crazy popular T-Mobile Tuesdays program is officially expanding to Sprint customers
Popular stories
Existing Sprint customers can get an incredible deal before migrating to T-Mobile
Popular stories
Grab a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 for less than $400 (refurbished)
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A10e drops below $100 at Best Buy
Popular stories
Amazon has a full slate of wireless, portable, and wall chargers from Anker on sale again
Popular stories
You can now get Apple's iPhone SE (2020) for free from Verizon with no trade-in required

Popular stories

Popular stories
One million Sprint customers are in for a big T-Mobile surprise next week
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Unpacked event: what devices to expect and how to watch it
Popular stories
Barely Blue Pixel 4a not happening any longer, phone delayed yet again: report
Popular stories
AT&T reportedly in talks to sell Warner Bros. for a goodly amount
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods Pro are awfully cheap on Amazon, but act quickly
Popular stories
The first OnePlus true wireless earbuds are likely to embrace all AirPods comparisons

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless