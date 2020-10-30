This is the 5G handset to buy if you can't afford to break your phone

Blackview has announced the first rugged 5G phone, the BL6000 Pro 5G. Besides offering super-fast 5G data speeds, the phone is waterproof, dust-proof, and drop-proof. The device meets IP68 requirements and also satisfies those for IP69K. As a result, pressurized water, which can destroy most handsets-even those with an IP68 rating-won't kill the BL6000 Pro 5G. Not even high temperatures, shocks, bumps or drops will break this handset. If you make your living working in a hazardous environment and need to maintain communications under all conditions, this could be the phone for you.





An appropriately named IceMode will allow the phone to make/take calls, receive and send messages, take and view photos, and access your contacts even at 22 below in Fahrenheit. You can be sitting in the stands at Lambeau Field in the middle of Winter to watch the Green Bay Packers play and still be able to use the BL6000 Pro 5G. The phone sports a 6.36-inch FHD+ display with a punch-hole selfie camera on the front screen. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset and is paired with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage.











The triple-camera array on the back of the device features a Sony IMX582 48MP primary sensor and the punch hole camera in the front uses a 16MP Samsung S5K3P9-SP sensor. Videos can be recorded in 4K at 30 frames per second. The PortraitColor system will "artfully gray the background for a studio-style portrait." With Night Mode, 30% more light is able to enter the camera so that viewable photos can be snapped without flash in environments with low lighting. And you can snap photos while swimming by using side buttons that will do the job even when the water pressure from the pool disables the touch screen.







Blackview promotes the device for first responders like policemen, firemen and doctors, and with its massive 5280mAh battery, you won't have to worry about 5G use consuming all of the battery power your phone has to offer. According to the manufacturer, the BL6000 Pro 5G will deliver up to 10 hours of battery life for videos and games, 24 hours of power for streaming music, 30 hours of phone use and 530 hours of standby. With Android 10 pre-installed, users will be able to enable dark mode and use the improved gesture navigation system.











