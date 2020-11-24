The Moto E7 is official as Motorola's latest budget phone

Motorola Moto E7 release date, availability, price, colors

Motorola’s Moto E7 will roll out in the coming weeks to Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. There’s no word on whether it will be coming to Europe or North America in the near future.Color-wise, the device is arriving in Aqua Blue, Mineral Gray, and Satin Coral. As per usual, though, availability could vary depending on the market.Unfortunately, the regional prices haven’t been confirmed yet. But considering the specs, expect the device to be priced just over $100/€100.