The Moto E7 is official as Motorola's latest budget phone
The Moto E7 has a dual-camera setup on the rear
The latest device in Motorola’s entry-level lineup offers a familiar design complete with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded within the iconic batwing logo and a square camera bump in the middle.
It also supports a range of features including Night Vision, Portrait Mode, and Panorama Mode. As is the case with many Android smartphones these days, Google Lens is integrated into the camera too.
Elsewhere inside the camera bump is a 2-megapixel macro camera, which can get 2.5x closer to an object, and an LED flash. In terms of video, the main camera supports both HD and Full-HD recording at 30fps.
There's a large display, Android 10, and a decently sized battery
Turning the Moto E7 over reveals a 6.5-inch Max Vision display with an HD+ (1600 x 720p) resolution and a waterdrop-like notch towards the top. The latter is home to a 5-megapixel selfie sensor that supports Portrait shots.
As for the inside, the Moto E7 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25, a chipset recently used by the Redmi 9A. It also offers 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage as standard, although microSD cards of up to 512GB are supported.
Other features include 10W fast charging, Bluetooth 5.0, and 4G network connectivity with no strings attached.
The 3.5mm headphone jack is included
The Moto E7 package is completed by a USB-C port on the bottom as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a Google Assistant button on the left side of the phone, with a volume rocker and power button sitting on the right.
Lastly, the smartphone boasts a small speaker on the back.
Motorola Moto E7 release date, availability, price, colors
Motorola’s Moto E7 will roll out in the coming weeks to Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. There’s no word on whether it will be coming to Europe or North America in the near future.
Color-wise, the device is arriving in Aqua Blue, Mineral Gray, and Satin Coral. As per usual, though, availability could vary depending on the market.
Unfortunately, the regional prices haven’t been confirmed yet. But considering the specs, expect the device to be priced just over $100/€100.