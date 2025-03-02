Motorola and Lenovo’s Smart Connect ecosystem gets supercharged by AI









Smart Connect already has some very helpful tools: my favorite ones being Smart Clipboard and cross-platform mouse and keyboard support. These new additions to Smart Connect will take a genuinely useful piece of software to the next level.



For example, Smart Clipboard saves users a lot of time because it lets them paste something — be it an image or text — that they copied on some other compatible device. It essentially shares a single clipboard across multiple devices.



AI-powered searches and verbal commands are just an extension of that philosophy and will help save users even more of their time. Motorola and Lenovo are also bringing third-party integration to Smart Connect with this update. A select few of these features will work with other Android devices going forward.



The new Smart Connect update will roll out to users across the coming weeks and massively improve their experience. You can download Smart Connect on a Windows PC through the Microsoft store and on Motorola and Lenovo devices through the Google Play Store.