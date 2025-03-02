Motorola and Lenovo’s Smart Connect ecosystem gets supercharged by AI
Smart Connect — a feature that brought seamless operation across multiple Motorola and Lenovo devices — is now getting even better with a new update. This new update will be available to compatible Motorola and Lenovo devices as well as PCs running Windows 10 or later.
AI is clearly the hot stuff nowadays and Motorola realized just how helpful it could be. Smart Connect will now let users simply ask their devices to do something instead of having to do it manually. A simple and naturally worded verbal command will prompt the AI to stream your content to another screen for example.
Smart Connect is also getting a new customizable dashboard which displays all of your compatible devices in one place. This dashboard will allow users to add, remove and check on devices for information like battery status.
Similarly, just asking the AI to retrieve a particular set of documents will present you with said documents almost immediately. This is such a welcome upgrade over having to trudge through piles of data yourself and makes it much easier to quickly pull out something during a meeting.
Smart Connect already has some very helpful tools: my favorite ones being Smart Clipboard and cross-platform mouse and keyboard support. These new additions to Smart Connect will take a genuinely useful piece of software to the next level.
AI-powered searches and verbal commands are just an extension of that philosophy and will help save users even more of their time. Motorola and Lenovo are also bringing third-party integration to Smart Connect with this update. A select few of these features will work with other Android devices going forward.
The new Smart Connect update will roll out to users across the coming weeks and massively improve their experience. You can download Smart Connect on a Windows PC through the Microsoft store and on Motorola and Lenovo devices through the Google Play Store.
For example, Smart Clipboard saves users a lot of time because it lets them paste something — be it an image or text — that they copied on some other compatible device. It essentially shares a single clipboard across multiple devices.
