Verizon just made a move that could reshape the fiber internet map
The Eaton Fiber deal might quietly bring Fios-level speeds to places left out till now.
Verizon is taking another big step in pushing forward its broadband and mobility convergence strategy – and it’s doing it through a brand-new partnership.
Verizon teams up with Eaton Fiber
The biggest carrier in the US just revealed that it is teaming up with Eaton Fiber, an affiliate of Tillman Global Holdings. In case that name doesn’t ring a bell, Tillman is a US-based holding company that invests in telecom and energy infrastructure across both developed and emerging markets. Eaton Fiber, on its part, focuses on delivering wholesale, open-access fiber-to-the-premise (FTTP).
Basically, this move helps Verizon strengthen its premium broadband offering while building on what it’s already doing with its own fiber rollout and its planned Frontier acquisition. The goal? Bring ultra-fast, high-capacity fiber to areas that aren’t yet covered by Verizon’s or Frontier’s existing fiber networks.
Our strategy is clear: lead the market in premium mobility and broadband convergence, and fiber is the foundation of that leadership. This agreement allows us to rapidly enter new markets, accelerate deployment speed and ensure we maintain the necessary flexibility to capture growth opportunities across the country.
Eaton will take care of the heavy lifting – funding, building, maintaining, and installing the network – while Verizon handles the customer-facing part: sales, marketing, and support. Verizon will also be the exclusive broadband provider in these new areas during the rollout and for a set period after that.
So, in short, this partnership will let Verizon quickly expand its Fios footprint and get more homes connected to its ultra-fast broadband service.
Keeping up with competitors
Verizon inked a new deal with Tillman Global Holdings. | Image credit – Verizon
This move puts Verizon right in line with its rivals. AT&T has been expanding through its Gigapower project, while T-Mobile is working with Tillman and other open-access fiber operators like Intrepid. So, this Eaton deal could be just one of many wholesale partnerships Verizon is exploring.
With the telecom sector bouncing back, carriers are no longer focused solely on mobile service. They’re branching out – offering home internet, streaming bundles, gaming perks, and smart home integrations – as they look for new ways to grow and lock in customers across different services.
Building the foundation for Verizon’s future ecosystem
The “big three” – Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile – are all slowly turning into tech ecosystems, not just mobile carriers. Partnerships like this one are how that transformation takes shape.
Earlier this month, Verizon also announced plans to acquire Starry, the company behind next-gen fixed wireless broadband tech, showing that it’s fully committed to expanding beyond traditional mobile networks.
The company aims to double its fixed wireless subscribers to 8–9 million by 2028 and make its broadband service available to 90 million households by then. So, it’s clear Verizon isn’t slowing down anytime soon.
