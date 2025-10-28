Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

Verizon just made a move that could reshape the fiber internet map

The Eaton Fiber deal might quietly bring Fios-level speeds to places left out till now.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Verizon
A photo of a Verizon store.
Verizon is taking another big step in pushing forward its broadband and mobility convergence strategy – and it’s doing it through a brand-new partnership.

Verizon teams up with Eaton Fiber


The biggest carrier in the US just revealed that it is teaming up with Eaton Fiber, an affiliate of Tillman Global Holdings. In case that name doesn’t ring a bell, Tillman is a US-based holding company that invests in telecom and energy infrastructure across both developed and emerging markets. Eaton Fiber, on its part, focuses on delivering wholesale, open-access fiber-to-the-premise (FTTP).

Basically, this move helps Verizon strengthen its premium broadband offering while building on what it’s already doing with its own fiber rollout and its planned Frontier acquisition. The goal? Bring ultra-fast, high-capacity fiber to areas that aren’t yet covered by Verizon’s or Frontier’s existing fiber networks.

Our strategy is clear: lead the market in premium mobility and broadband convergence, and fiber is the foundation of that leadership. This agreement allows us to rapidly enter new markets, accelerate deployment speed and ensure we maintain the necessary flexibility to capture growth opportunities across the country.
– Sowmyanarayan Sampath, Executive Vice President for Verizon and CEO for Verizon Consumer, October 2025

Eaton will take care of the heavy lifting – funding, building, maintaining, and installing the network – while Verizon handles the customer-facing part: sales, marketing, and support. Verizon will also be the exclusive broadband provider in these new areas during the rollout and for a set period after that.

So, in short, this partnership will let Verizon quickly expand its Fios footprint and get more homes connected to its ultra-fast broadband service.

Keeping up with competitors



This move puts Verizon right in line with its rivals. AT&T has been expanding through its Gigapower project, while T-Mobile is working with Tillman and other open-access fiber operators like Intrepid. So, this Eaton deal could be just one of many wholesale partnerships Verizon is exploring.

With the telecom sector bouncing back, carriers are no longer focused solely on mobile service. They’re branching out – offering home internet, streaming bundles, gaming perks, and smart home integrations – as they look for new ways to grow and lock in customers across different services.

Do you like the idea of one company (like Verizon) handling your phone, internet, and streaming perks?

Vote View Result

Building the foundation for Verizon’s future ecosystem


The “big three” – Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile – are all slowly turning into tech ecosystems, not just mobile carriers. Partnerships like this one are how that transformation takes shape.

Earlier this month, Verizon also announced plans to acquire Starry, the company behind next-gen fixed wireless broadband tech, showing that it’s fully committed to expanding beyond traditional mobile networks.

The company aims to double its fixed wireless subscribers to 8–9 million by 2028 and make its broadband service available to 90 million households by then. So, it’s clear Verizon isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 8

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Google Messages has time saving new feature to access your photos
Google Messages has time saving new feature to access your photos
Unihertz offers discount on the Titan 2, your "passport" to 2025's BlackBerry/Android experience
Unihertz offers discount on the Titan 2, your "passport" to 2025's BlackBerry/Android experience

Latest News

Iconic Phones: Our premium tech history book is now up for pre-order!
Iconic Phones: Our premium tech history book is now up for pre-order!
Exclusive: Verizon representative reveals the good, the bad, and the scummy
Exclusive: Verizon representative reveals the good, the bad, and the scummy
Spotify's new Apple TV app is finally here and it's a massive upgrade
Spotify's new Apple TV app is finally here and it's a massive upgrade
A rumored iPhone 17e redesign could be the end of an era for Apple’s smartphones
A rumored iPhone 17e redesign could be the end of an era for Apple’s smartphones
Google revives floating windows on Android tablets, this time done right
Google revives floating windows on Android tablets, this time done right
The worst you could imagine has happened to one Galaxy S25 Plus unit
The worst you could imagine has happened to one Galaxy S25 Plus unit
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless