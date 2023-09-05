Motorola formally introduces the Moto G54 in China and India

Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

The next Motorola mid-range smartphone, the Moto G54, has already been confirmed for unveiling at the beginning of this week, so today’s announcement is just a formality, especially since almost its entire specs sheet was revealed ahead of launch.

Introduced this week in China and India, the Moto G54 will offer different benefits to customers in these countries. While the most important pieces of hardware remain the same for both variants, there are slight changes specifically added to make them more appealing in China and India, respectively.

For starters, both Moto G54 versions are equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 7020 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory. Also, both come with 6.5-inch IPS LCD FHD+ displays with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate for smooth gaming.

The Moto G54 packs a 50-megapixel main camera, but the Indian version has a second 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, whereas the Chinese model comes with a much smaller 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Another major difference is that the China-exclusive Moto G54 is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, while the Indian version packs a bigger 6,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.



Not to mention that Indian customers can also order a superior Moto G54 model that comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, in addition to the 8/128GB variant that’s also available in China.

On the bright side, the Chinese model looks nicer thanks to the leather-like finish on the back. In comparison, the Indian version has a pretty common plastic finish.

As far as prices go, customers in China can pre-order the Moto G54 for the equivalent of €140. The phone is available in three different colors: Blue, Green, and Magenta.

Motorola India has yet to reveal the price of the Moto G54, but we do know both versions (8/128GB and 12/256GB) will hit shelves on September 6. Indian customers will be able to choose from three colors: Mint Green, Pearl Blue, and Midnight Blue.

