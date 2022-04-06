Highly unusual deal bundles unlocked Motorola Edge 5G with a second unit at a great price

Highly unusual deal bundles unlocked Motorola Edge 5G with a second unit at a great price0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
That's precisely what Motorola and Motorola parent company Lenovo are currently offering, charging a very reasonable $699.99 for not one but two 5G-enabled Edge units with 256 gigs of internal storage space (each).
If you feel like the Motorola Edge family has become pretty much impossible to follow, well, welcome to the club. Jokes aside, this is the original non-flagship model, released almost two years ago with a mid-end Snapdragon 765 processor under the hood and an undeniably gorgeous but not altogether practical curved 6.7-inch OLED display sporting 90Hz refresh rate technology and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels in tow.
Due to its somewhat advanced age and the existence of a $700 Edge (2021) variant, as well as a $1,000 Edge+ (2022) powerhouse, the Motorola Edge (2020) mid-ranger is arguably no longer worth anywhere near $699.99, which was the phone's starting price back in the day.
But a $699.99 two-pack is pretty hard to beat in terms of value for your money, even with no Android 12 update on the horizon.
The first-gen Motorola Edge 5G can deliver "up to two days of battery life" thanks to a 4,500mAh cell equipped with 18W fast charging support, mind you, while also squeezing a decent 6 gigs of RAM into a decidedly premium-looking package and rocking a grand total of five cameras including a primary 64MP shooter, 16MP rear-facing ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a single 25MP selfie snapper.
