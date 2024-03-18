Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Motorola Edge 50 Pro indeed launching in early April? Latest leak suggests so

TL;DR:

  • A recent leak by tipster Abhishek Yadav suggests the Motorola Edge 50 Pro will, indeed, debut in India on April 3.
  • The leak includes a promotional poster confirming the phone’s design.
  • The Edge 50 Pro is set to feature a True Color Display and AI-powered Pro-Grade Camera.

So, last week, we hinted that Motorola might have set the date for the official launch event of its next flagship Android smartphone, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. Well, it turns out that is exactly what might be happening.

Well-known tipster Abhisnek Yadav shared what appears to be a promotional poster of the upcoming Edge 50 Pro on X and said that the smartphone is coming on April 3 in India. The tipster post once again confirms the rumored specs of the upcoming Motorola Edge 50 Pro and its design, recently leaked in high-resolution renders.


Once the Edge 50 Pro is unveiled internationally, it's expected that a US-focused Edge Plus (2024) rebrand will quickly follow.

The Edge 50 Pro is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch pOLED curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. Additionally, the device is teased to come with True Color Display, validated by Pantone, a global authority on color and a provider of professional color tools for designers.

Under the hood, the phone should be driven by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It's slated to come pre-loaded with Android 14. Additionally, it should pack a fairly sizable 4,500 mAh battery with blazing-fast 125W wired charging and support for 50W wireless charging.

Moreover, the Edge 50 Pro is expected to pack AI features and an AI-powered Pro-Grade Camera. This means the cameras will use advanced computer tech like machine learning (ML) to understand what they're capturing by comparing images with databases and other sources, providing richer information.

Besides the upcoming Motorola Edge 50 Pro, the smartphone manufacturer may also have another treat in store: the more budget-friendly Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, whose specs have recently surfaced as well. Expected to be notably cheaper than the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, the Edge 50 Fusion is poised to attract budget-conscious consumers.

As we get closer to Motorola's next launch event, expect more details to come to light. Stay tuned for updates!

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless