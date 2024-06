Motorola Edge (2024) is official: New Quick Button, fast charging and AI features

The all-new Motorola Edge (2024) boasts a near-borderless curved display for a comfortable grip. Wrapped in a stylish, vegan leather back in Midnight Blue, the Edge (2024) offers a premium aesthetic without the premium price tag.The Motorola Edge (2024) is built tough with an IP68 rating. This means it can shrug off dust and even survive unexpected dips in water, like a spilled drink or a quick dunk.The Motorola Edge (2024) packs a new side button called the "Quick Button." This handy feature lets you launch your go-to app or even trigger a specific action within an app with a single press. Need to check messages fast? Launch your favorite messaging app. Want to jump straight to social media? The Quick Button can handle that, too.

Motorola Edge (2024) camera specs







Magic Editor : Using generative AI, this editor makes it easy to do complex photo edits, like repositioning your subject or turning the sky from gray to blue

Magic Eraser : Allows you to select and erase subjects from the photo (no more photobombers)

Photo Unblur : Clears up blurry photos

Google Auto Enhance : Automatically improves color and lighting. Motorola Edge (2024) software and performance



The Motorola Edge (2024) is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, launched last year. It delivers a smooth user experience for everyday tasks. The phone has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage.



The Edge (2024) runs the latest



Motorola Edge (2024) battery and charging



The Edge (2024) boasts a large 5000mAh battery, promising to keep you powered through your day of streaming, gaming, or work without scrambling for a charger.



When it's time to refuel, you can take advantage of Motorola's fast 68W TurboPower charging, which gives you a significant power boost in just 15 minutes. The Edge (2024) also supports 15W wireless charging, letting you ditch the cords altogether.

Motorola Edge (2024) price and availability



In the US, you can snag the unlocked Motorola Edge (2024) starting June 20 at Amazon.com, Best Buy, and T-Mobile , Spectrum, Consumer Cellular, Straight Talk, Total By



For customers in Canada, the Edge (2024) will be available at motorola.ca and select carriers and retailers in the coming months.



The Motorola Edge (2024) lands at $549.99 unlocked in the US. Prices may vary slightly depending on your carrier.

The display offers FHD+ resolution and boasts a smooth 144Hz refresh rate that intelligently adjusts to optimize battery life. For an even more captivating experience, the display is complemented by Dolby Atmos technology, promising to deliver rich and detailed sound.The Motorola Edge (2024) packs a dual camera system on the back. The main camera boasts a 50MP sensor. It's joined by a 13MP ultrawide camera that lets you capture expansive scenes. For selfies, there's a high-resolution 32MP camera with autofocus.To capture stunning images in low-light conditions, the Edge (2024) features a combination of Motorola's Auto Night Vision technology and Sony's LYTIA 700C image sensor.Shaky hands won't ruin your photos, either. The Edge (2024) features both Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) to combat minor hand movements and Adaptive Stabilization powered by AI. This AI-powered system analyzes camera movement and fine-tunes stabilization for blur-free photos and videos.Users will also have access to editing AI tools through Google Photos, including: