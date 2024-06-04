Motorola Edge (2024) is official: New Quick Button, fast charging and AI features
Motorola is one of the companies that makes the widest range of Android smartphones. It is often recognized for delivering reliable performance at a competitive price. The new Edge (2024) is no exception to this. It comes with several upgrades, and as the year suggests, it has AI on board.
People often want a phone that lasts all day, takes great pics, and helps them get stuff done, you know, something that fits their life. Well, the Motorola Edge (2024) just landed in North America with a 50MP camera system that promises great results in low light, plus large battery and fast 68W charging. This phone also has a thin, endless-edge design, all for a mid-range price.
The all-new Motorola Edge (2024) boasts a near-borderless curved display for a comfortable grip. Wrapped in a stylish, vegan leather back in Midnight Blue, the Edge (2024) offers a premium aesthetic without the premium price tag.
The Motorola Edge (2024) packs a new side button called the "Quick Button." This handy feature lets you launch your go-to app or even trigger a specific action within an app with a single press. Need to check messages fast? Launch your favorite messaging app. Want to jump straight to social media? The Quick Button can handle that, too.
The Motorola Edge (2024) maintains the same expansive 6.6-inch endless edge display found on its predecessor, the Edge (2023).
Motorola Edge (2024) design and display
The Motorola Edge (2024) is built tough with an IP68 rating. This means it can shrug off dust and even survive unexpected dips in water, like a spilled drink or a quick dunk.
The Edge (2024) has a new Quick Button on the side (Image Credit–Motorola)
The Edge (2024) has a 6.6-inch endless edge display (Image Credit–Motorola)
The display offers FHD+ resolution and boasts a smooth 144Hz refresh rate that intelligently adjusts to optimize battery life. For an even more captivating experience, the display is complemented by Dolby Atmos technology, promising to deliver rich and detailed sound.
The Motorola Edge (2024) packs a dual camera system on the back. The main camera boasts a 50MP sensor. It's joined by a 13MP ultrawide camera that lets you capture expansive scenes. For selfies, there's a high-resolution 32MP camera with autofocus.
Shaky hands won't ruin your photos, either. The Edge (2024) features both Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) to combat minor hand movements and Adaptive Stabilization powered by AI. This AI-powered system analyzes camera movement and fine-tunes stabilization for blur-free photos and videos.
Users will also have access to editing AI tools through Google Photos, including:
The Motorola Edge (2024) is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, launched last year. It delivers a smooth user experience for everyday tasks. The phone has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage.
The Edge (2024) runs the latest Android 14 out of the box, ensuring you have access to the newest features and security updates.
Connectivity options are plentiful. The Edge (2024) supports 5G for fast data speeds. It also boasts Wi-Fi 6E compatibility, enabling fast file transfers and peak download speeds of up to 4.6 Gbps. Plus, NFC technology is integrated for contactless payments, data sharing, and convenient device pairing.
The Edge (2024) boasts a large 5000mAh battery, promising to keep you powered through your day of streaming, gaming, or work without scrambling for a charger.
When it's time to refuel, you can take advantage of Motorola's fast 68W TurboPower charging, which gives you a significant power boost in just 15 minutes. The Edge (2024) also supports 15W wireless charging, letting you ditch the cords altogether.
In the US, you can snag the unlocked Motorola Edge (2024) starting June 20 at Amazon.com, Best Buy, and motorola.com. It'll also be available later at T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Spectrum, Consumer Cellular, Straight Talk, Total By Verizon, and Visible.
For customers in Canada, the Edge (2024) will be available at motorola.ca and select carriers and retailers in the coming months.
The Motorola Edge (2024) lands at $549.99 unlocked in the US. Prices may vary slightly depending on your carrier.
Motorola Edge (2024) camera specs
Image Credit–Motorola
The Motorola Edge (2024) packs a dual camera system on the back. The main camera boasts a 50MP sensor. It's joined by a 13MP ultrawide camera that lets you capture expansive scenes. For selfies, there's a high-resolution 32MP camera with autofocus.
To capture stunning images in low-light conditions, the Edge (2024) features a combination of Motorola's Auto Night Vision technology and Sony's LYTIA 700C image sensor.
Shaky hands won't ruin your photos, either. The Edge (2024) features both Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) to combat minor hand movements and Adaptive Stabilization powered by AI. This AI-powered system analyzes camera movement and fine-tunes stabilization for blur-free photos and videos.
Users will also have access to editing AI tools through Google Photos, including:
- Magic Editor: Using generative AI, this editor makes it easy to do complex photo edits, like repositioning your subject or turning the sky from gray to blue
- Magic Eraser: Allows you to select and erase subjects from the photo (no more photobombers)
- Photo Unblur: Clears up blurry photos
- Google Auto Enhance: Automatically improves color and lighting.
Motorola Edge (2024) software and performance
Image Credit–Motorola
The Motorola Edge (2024) is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, launched last year. It delivers a smooth user experience for everyday tasks. The phone has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage.
The Edge (2024) runs the latest Android 14 out of the box, ensuring you have access to the newest features and security updates.
Motorola Edge (2024) battery and charging
Image Credit–Motorola
The Edge (2024) boasts a large 5000mAh battery, promising to keep you powered through your day of streaming, gaming, or work without scrambling for a charger.
When it's time to refuel, you can take advantage of Motorola's fast 68W TurboPower charging, which gives you a significant power boost in just 15 minutes. The Edge (2024) also supports 15W wireless charging, letting you ditch the cords altogether.
Motorola Edge (2024) price and availability
Image Credit–Motorola
In the US, you can snag the unlocked Motorola Edge (2024) starting June 20 at Amazon.com, Best Buy, and motorola.com. It'll also be available later at T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Spectrum, Consumer Cellular, Straight Talk, Total By Verizon, and Visible.
For customers in Canada, the Edge (2024) will be available at motorola.ca and select carriers and retailers in the coming months.
The Motorola Edge (2024) lands at $549.99 unlocked in the US. Prices may vary slightly depending on your carrier.
