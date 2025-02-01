At 45% off, the mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) is selling at a bargain price
The Motorola Edge (2024) is among the best mid-range phones on the market, and guess what? It can now be yours at a cheaper-than-usual price. A lot cheaper.
Amazon is selling this handsome fella at a 45% discount, allowing bargain hunters to nab one for just under $300. That's a whole $250 saved if you hurry up and get one with this deal while it's still up for grabs!
If you're hesitating, don't! Motorola's latest mid-ranger brings a lot to the table and is an absolute steal at its current price. Boasting a mid-range Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the phone offers smooth performance and can handle almost any task with ease. It also has a 144Hz refresh rate, which makes it feel blazing fast. It's great for gaming, too. We played League of Legends: Wild Rift, which is a demanding title, without any hiccups during our time with the device.
As for the cameras, well, the 50 MP main snapper captures good-looking photos with bright colors. However, the phone lacks a telephoto lens, so zooming in results in a loss in quality.
Nonetheless, the Motorola Edge (2024) is an absolute bargain right now. Also, we can't expect a mid-range phone to rival the best camera phones on the market that cost double its price. So, if you're in the market for a capable handset and don't demand the best cameras, don't hesitate! Score one at a great price now!
Additionally, we quite liked the 6.6-inch P-OLED display on board. It has a sharp 2400 x 1080 resolution, 1300 nits of brightness, and HDR10+ support, and provides a good viewing experience with vibrant colors. The HDR10+ support also means you'll enjoy even better visuals if you stream content in this format.
