The new Motorola Edge (2023) with great performance and 68W charging is on sale with a sweet discount on Amazon
We have incredible news for all Motorola fans out there. The all-new mid-range Motorola Edge (2023), which the company released on October 10th, is now on sale on Amazon with a sweet, sweet 17% discount. This means you now have the chance to snatch Motorola's latest phone for $100 off its price if you pull the trigger on this deal.
We can say that the Motorola Edge (2023) is one awesome smartphone, which is currently a true bargain with Amazon's nice $100 discount. The phone has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space on board. Additionally, it's powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 7030 chipset, which comes with plenty of firepower under the hood. You will be able to run heavy apps without issues and play demanding games like Asphalt 9 and Genshin Impact at their highest graphical settings.
Now, about the cameras, we could say that they take decent-looking photos, but it's nothing to write home about. As for the video quality, both the 50 MP main and 32 MP selfie cameras can shoot videos in up to 4K at 30fps. So, don't expect much in the camera department here.
However, that's not how things are in the battery department. The Motorola Edge (2023) has a 4400 mAh power cell, which can easily last you a whole day without topping up. In addition to that, the phone supports 68W TurboPower charging, which can fully charge the battery in around 20 minutes. Oh, and the phone supports 15W wireless charging and comes with a charger inside the box.
In addition to its great performance, the Motorola Edge (2023) sports a 6.6-inch display with 2400 x 1080 resolution and a 144Hz variable refresh rate. On top of that, the screen has a peak brightness of 1200 nits, which means you will be able to see what's happening on your phone even during the shiniest summer days. There is also HDR10+ support here, meaning you will have an incredible watching experience as long as you view content in HDR10+.
You see? As we said, the Motorola Edge (2023) is indeed an awesome smartphone that is now available at a lower price. However, Amazon's current discount may not last long; therefore, our advice is to be quick about it and snatch a brand-new Motorola Edge (2023) with a discount from Amazon while you can.
