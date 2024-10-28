Being a bargain hunter, I believe the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is a no-miss at $150 off
As a phone expert writing deals for a living, I know how convenient a handset with a stylus can be. For instance, you can jot down notes super-fast or use your device without removing your gloves on cold winter days. If you're currently in the market for a new stylus-powered phone that doesn't break the bank, I totally recommend getting the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024).
Another highlight of Motorola's latest stylus-powered phone is its battery life. Boasting a 5,000 mAh power cell, it can last up to two days on a single charge. I also like that it offers up to 14 hours and 43 minutes of video streaming, making it perfect for someone who spends hours on YouTube.
What tips the scales in favor of getting the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) isn't its battery performance, though; it's the current price Amazon is selling it at. Right now, this handsome fella is on sale for $150 off its price, which means you can get one for less than $250 if you hurry and take advantage of this deal. And that's what I encourage you to do, actually. The phone puts a lot on the table, and I think it offers even bigger value for money at the moment. So, don't waste time and save now!
We reviewed the phone upon its release, and I like that it delivers good performance in day-to-day use, despite rocking the same Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset as its predecessor. It can also run games, albeit at more modest settings, and handle demanding apps like Lightroom Mobile and CapCut. However, there may be occasional stutters while navigating the UI or using the camera. I also appreciate that it comes equipped with 8GB of RAM, unlike the previous model, which packs 6GB. This makes it better for multitasking.
