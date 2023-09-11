Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in
The Moto G Stylus (2023) comes with a tempting discount on Motorola
In the market for a 2023-released 4G phone with a stylus by Motorola? We might be able to show you something that meets your criteria and is on a discount! That’s right, you can snatch the Moto G Stylus (2023) at a lower price! It sells for 15% less at Motorola, which makes the typically affordable phone dirt cheap.

Typically, this phone can set you back $199.99. By all means, that’s not unaffordable. But once you cut 15% off its price tag, the device undoubtedly becomes way more appealing, or at least, it does to us. Still, some people don’t want to settle for 4G smartphones. If you’re one of those, perhaps you’d be interested in Motorola’s budget-friendly Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, which is also on sale right now.

The Moto G Stylus (2023) can be yours at a lower price

The Moto G Stylus (2023) can now be yours from Motorola for 15% less. As if that's not enough, the merchant makes things even more exciting for those who have a spare device they could trade in, as it offers an extra $50 on all trade-ins. Get the MediaTek-powered smartphone with 64GB of internal storage and a headphone jack and save big.
$30 off (15%)
$169 99
$199 99
Buy at Motorola

It’s been almost two months since we last saw the Moto G Stylus (2023) at its current price. Incidentally, the last time we saw it with the same markdown of 15% was also the first time the phone got such a substantial price drop. Given that the device has been available for about four months, we think it could be some time before we see it at a discount again. That's another reason not to miss out on the current chance to save.

The fairly modest 6.5-inch smartphone might not be all that impressive, especially to those who are used to the excellence of flagship phones. However, it’s still powerful enough to get you through several days without having to recharge it. If you’re willing to live with a device powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and an HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, the phone may prove to be a great choice.

This bad boy also has dual speakers with Dolby Atmos-enhanced audio that should make binge-watching sessions enjoyable and immersive. Moreover, there’s a 50MP Quad Pixel camera on deck. That one should give you pretty decent photos and videos, corresponding to the phone’s price range. Let’s not forget that the device also comes with a built-in stylus. You can use it whenever you need to take a quick note or feel extra creative.

The Moto G Stylus (2023) might not be the best budget phone, but we believe it’s still good enough to meet your basic needs. So, if you want a solid entry-level phone that won’t break the bank, we suggest you consider adding this smartphone to your tech collection.

