Heavily discounted, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) is the phone to get if you're on a tight budget

Motorola Deals
A close-up of the Moto G Power 5G (2024).
The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is one of those phones that you won't even look at if it were displayed on a shelf. That's because it's not a particularly exciting phone. After all, we techies always go for the best phones on the market.

However, sometimes you don't need a super-duper handset like the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Sometimes, you need a reliable smartphone with a good battery life and an affordable price. A phone that just works. And we can firmly say that the Moto G Power 5G (2024) fits the bill perfectly.

Moto G Power 5G (2024): Save $120 on Amazon!

$120 off (40%)
Looking for a budget-friendly phone? The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is now $120 off on Amazon and can be yours for just under $180. This is a fantastic deal, as the phone offers reliable performance and impressive battery life. Don't let this opportunity slip away—score one at this unbeatable price while you can!
Buy at Amazon


Boasting a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it doesn't wow with insane performance, but it can tackle day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming without any hiccups. In addition, its 5,000 mAh power cell delivers good battery life, lasting a full day of heavy use on a single charge without the need for top-ups.

But its biggest highlight is actually its price. Available for about $300, it's not a particularly expensive phone. What's more, you can usually find it available at a massive discount—like today, for instance.

Right now, Amazon is offering a hefty 40% discount on this fella, allowing you to score one for just under $180. So, if you take advantage of this deal, not only will you score a reliable phone that's a top choice for a second handset or a phone for a child or an elderly relative, but you'll also score $120 in savings.

That's an incredible deal! So, we encourage you not to waste any more time and pull the trigger now while you still can!
