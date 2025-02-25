Heavily discounted, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) is the phone to get if you're on a tight budget
The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is one of those phones that you won't even look at if it were displayed on a shelf. That's because it's not a particularly exciting phone. After all, we techies always go for the best phones on the market.
However, sometimes you don't need a super-duper handset like the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Sometimes, you need a reliable smartphone with a good battery life and an affordable price. A phone that just works. And we can firmly say that the Moto G Power 5G (2024) fits the bill perfectly.
Boasting a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it doesn't wow with insane performance, but it can tackle day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming without any hiccups. In addition, its 5,000 mAh power cell delivers good battery life, lasting a full day of heavy use on a single charge without the need for top-ups.
But its biggest highlight is actually its price. Available for about $300, it's not a particularly expensive phone. What's more, you can usually find it available at a massive discount—like today, for instance.
That's an incredible deal! So, we encourage you not to waste any more time and pull the trigger now while you still can!
