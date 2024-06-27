Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Amazon slashes $100 off the budget Moto G 5G 2023, making it dirt cheap and a real bang for your buck

We may be in love with powerhouses like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 15 Pro, and OnePlus 12, but they cost a lot and can tank your bank account. Furthermore, these phones are more suitable for power users or techies who want to have the latest and greatest smartphone from their favorite manufacturer.

Fortunately, there are more modest phones out there, like the Moto G 5G 2023, which, yes, are a far cry from those flagships we listed above, but are great if you just want a decent phone to make phone calls, browse the web, and stream videos. Most importantly, they do not break the bank. And right now, you can snag one at an even cheaper price, making it a real steal!

Motorola Moto G 5G (2023): Save $100 on Amazon!

The Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) is on sale at a sweet $100 discount on Amazon. This means you can get one for less than $150, making this deal truly unmissable. The phone offers decent performance and up to two days of battery life. Act fast and score massive savings today!
$100 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $20 on the new Moto G 5G (2024)

Alternatively, you can get the all-new Moto G 5G (2024) for $20 off its price at Motorola.
$20 off (10%)
$179 99
$199 99
Buy at Motorola


The phone in question is precisely the Moto G 5G 2023, which is currently discounted by a whopping $100 (40%) on Amazon! Thanks to this massive price cut, you can get a unit for under $150. Obviously, this is an unmissable deal, so we suggest pulling the trigger on it now.

Packing a Snapdragon 480+ chipset and 4GB of RAM, the Moto G 5G 2023 may not be a powerhouse, but it offers pretty decent performance and can handle daily tasks with ease. Furthermore, the 5,000 mAh battery on deck delivers power for up to two days on a single charge.

Of course, being on the cheap side means that the phone isn't exactly a champ in the camera department. However, the 48MP main camera on board is capable of taking good pictures if there is ample light.

All in all, the Moto G 5G 2023 may not be your first, second, or even third choice in your shortlist, but that $100 discount on Amazon makes it a true bargain. Therefore, feel free to tap the deal button in this article and get a pretty decent phone on the cheap today before the offer expires!
