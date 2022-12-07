You'll be surprised when you find out the most googled word in the world this year

The most searched person on Google this year was Johnny Depp







The World Cup was responsible for two of the top five trending searches on Google this year with India vs. England second, and India vs. South Africa fifth. Ukraine was third, and Queen Elizabeth was fourth. The Queen passed away earlier this year. The top five people googled in 2022 were Johnny Depp (thanks to the defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, who was number three by the way), Will Smith ("the slap," remember?), Vladimir Putin, and Chris Rock ("the slap," remember?).









The top five googled news stories in 2022 started at the top with Ukraine as it continued to battle Russia throughout the year. The passing of Queen Elizabeth was second with the mid-term Election Results third. Thanks to some huge jackpots, Lottery Results was next with the Monkeypox virus number five. We assume that many people worldwide were concerned about the latest health risk.







The top five deaths googled this year had Queen Elizabeth's passing at the top followed by the death of America's Queen, Betty White. The television star passed away on December 31st, 2021 at the age of 99. The death of actress Anne Heche also attracted the attention of Google users and her demise was the third most googled death worldwide this year.





Heche's passing was followed on the list of most googled deaths by the unexpected passing of America's Dad Bob Saget. The star fell and hit his head on a marble tile on the floor of a hotel bathroom and he died overnight. And number five on the list was the death of Aaron Carter. The younger brother of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter died at the age of 34.





The top five most Googled television shows worldwide in 2022 featured Euphoria on top with House of the Dragon next. Moon Knight, The Watcher, and Inventing Anna rounded out the top five.







To use Google's Hum to Search feature, go to the Google app or widget and tap the microphone icon. On the bottom of the screen, you'll see a button that says "Search a Song." Hum the tune of the song you want to search for and Google will figure it out (yours truly tried this with two riff-heavy Beatle songs-Day Tripper and And Your Bird Can Sing, and both worked).

U.S. sports, teams, and players were shut out from the top five sports terms googled this year







What this is all leading to is the top five Hum to Search requests on Google this year. They are Pasoori by Ali Sethi, BTS' Butter, Chaand Baaliyan by Aditya A, Heat Waves by Glass Animals, and Enemy by Imagine Dragons.









Lastly, if you're an American sports fan, you should no longer believe that American sports, teams, and players are so interesting to the rest of the world. The top five sports terms googled in 2022 do not include Aaron Judge even though he smacked an American League record 62 home runs this past season. It also doesn't include Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his speedy wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.





The top five most googled sports terms globally this year were World Cup at number one (and yeah, that's appropriate), Olympic Medal Count at number two, flames at number three, Olympics at number four, and most surprising, Canadian Football League (CFL) scores at number five. Talk about a major insult to the National Football League. You don't have any NFL players or teams on the list, but you do have requests for CFL scores. Ouch, that has to hurt NFL executives.



