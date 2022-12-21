Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

Mobvoi smartwatches are now better at tracking your sleep

Apps
Mobvoi smartwatches are now better at tracking your sleep
Mobvoi teased its next TicWatch a couple of months ago, with the recently announced Snapdragon W5+ chipset and a slew of new features, but the official announcement has yet to come. What all TicWatch fans are getting now is a new update for the TicWatch companion app, which will provide new and advanced sleep-tracking features.

A big part of the update deals with audio soothing features: TicWatch users will be able to use the app to listen to a variety of songs that help them put themselves to sleep. Additionally, they will be able to monitor their naps and see an overview of their weekly and monthly sleep patterns.

The app also has AI-powered sleep insights, such as how long each sleep cycle should last and a reminder to wake up for the next sleep cycle. In addition to these features, the app will now be able to track short naps and provide data on these naps in a separate tab.



Users will also be able to see all of their sleep tracking data in weekly and monthly reports. These reports will give an overview of sleep patterns and a more in-depth look at the collected data.

The bad news is that some of these new sleep-tracking features are only available as part of the $4.99/month subscription plan. VIP users will have access to 50 soothing songs instead of the 12 available for free users, and they will also get trends of their max/min heart rate, SpO2, and other sleep features.

You can download the Mobvoi app for iOS and Android and also get the VIP subscription for just $2.99/mo if you decide to go for it until the end of the year.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

UK carrier EE extends and upgrades its 4G network to over 500 rural areas
UK carrier EE extends and upgrades its 4G network to over 500 rural areas
The Google Pixel 8 main camera might be one of its main upgrades
The Google Pixel 8 main camera might be one of its main upgrades
T-Mobile is literally driving circles around Comcast to convince you to 'make Xfinity your ex'
T-Mobile is literally driving circles around Comcast to convince you to 'make Xfinity your ex'
Lockdown ease in China spells good news for iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max supply
Lockdown ease in China spells good news for iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max supply
The 'world's best noise-cancelling' Bose earbuds drop to a very special Christmas price
The 'world's best noise-cancelling' Bose earbuds drop to a very special Christmas price
BT begins tests on a new and faster 5G technology in Leeds
BT begins tests on a new and faster 5G technology in Leeds

Popular stories

Amazon knocks Google's Pixel Buds Pro down to their lowest ever price
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel Buds Pro down to their lowest ever price
The mighty fast M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro is up to a jaw-dropping $500 off
The mighty fast M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro is up to a jaw-dropping $500 off
Game-changing Pixel 7a means no need to spend more than $450 for a phone ever again!
Game-changing Pixel 7a means no need to spend more than $450 for a phone ever again!
AT&T has a deal that you can't refuse for the iPhone 14 Plus with no trade-in required
AT&T has a deal that you can't refuse for the iPhone 14 Plus with no trade-in required
Motorola's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone has a 165Hz screen, 125W charging, and a crazy low price
Motorola's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone has a 165Hz screen, 125W charging, and a crazy low price
T-Mobile is (randomly) giving some customers free lines for Christmas: check to see if you qualify
T-Mobile is (randomly) giving some customers free lines for Christmas: check to see if you qualify
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless