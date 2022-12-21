Mobvoi smartwatches are now better at tracking your sleep
Mobvoi teased its next TicWatch a couple of months ago, with the recently announced Snapdragon W5+ chipset and a slew of new features, but the official announcement has yet to come. What all TicWatch fans are getting now is a new update for the TicWatch companion app, which will provide new and advanced sleep-tracking features.
The app also has AI-powered sleep insights, such as how long each sleep cycle should last and a reminder to wake up for the next sleep cycle. In addition to these features, the app will now be able to track short naps and provide data on these naps in a separate tab.
Users will also be able to see all of their sleep tracking data in weekly and monthly reports. These reports will give an overview of sleep patterns and a more in-depth look at the collected data.
You can download the Mobvoi app for iOS and Android and also get the VIP subscription for just $2.99/mo if you decide to go for it until the end of the year.
A big part of the update deals with audio soothing features: TicWatch users will be able to use the app to listen to a variety of songs that help them put themselves to sleep. Additionally, they will be able to monitor their naps and see an overview of their weekly and monthly sleep patterns.
The bad news is that some of these new sleep-tracking features are only available as part of the $4.99/month subscription plan. VIP users will have access to 50 soothing songs instead of the 12 available for free users, and they will also get trends of their max/min heart rate, SpO2, and other sleep features.
