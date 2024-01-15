Unlimited plan for $15? Yup — only in January, with Mint Mobile!

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
This story is sponsored by Mint Mobile. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Looking for the best plan to start off 2024 with? Or are you looking for a good excuse to finally try out Mint Mobile? Well, in either case, this new customer deal might be just the thing for you.

This January, Mint Mobile is running an "all plans are $15" deal. Certainly an interesting offer, and — obviously — the best discount for those looking for Unlimited talk, text, and data. Mint's Unlimited plan typically costs $30, so that's a 50% price cut off the bat!

Mint offers pre-paid plans, and this promo applies if you purchase 3 months of service. This means that you will get three months of $15 Unlimited with an MVNO that utilizes T-Mobile's network — the current champion in both 5G coverage and speed in the US.

This also means you won't be locked down to paying for Unlimited after the promo period is over — with Mint, it's easy to switch up plans to better suit your needs. It's also super-easy to mix and match multiple lines on your plan, so you can have the whole family over, each with their own amount of data to use.

Mint Mobile plans have no extra bells and whistles and there are no physical stores, so all the savings get passed down to the customer. The Mobile Hotspot feature comes included with the plans, too, so you don't need to pay extra to use a function that is baked in the phone itself. You also get free international calling to Mexico and Canada. Registry is easy through the Mint Mobile app; eSIM is supported, but you can also request a 3-in-1 SIM Card Kit be mailed to you.

As for devices, you can bring your own GSM-compatible smartphone, or you can check out Mint's ever-revolving phone deals!

