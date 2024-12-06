Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

T-Mobile's Mint Mobile reveals an example of how it puts customers first

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile
The Mint Mobile fox is shown holding a smartphone promoting the company's money back guarantee.
New Mint Mobile customers might not have known it at the time they switched to T-Mobile's MVNO, but those who moved from another wireless provider to Mint also helped make a charitable donation for a very good cause. Earnings from purchases made by new Mint Mobile customers on GivingTuesday (Dec. 3) were donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The amount given to the hospital came to $250,000.

"At Mint Mobile, we believe in keeping wireless bills small and making a big difference," said Andrew Fried, Mint Mobile's Chief Marketing Officer. "This GivingTuesday, we turned our success into support for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, making this season one of connection, compassion and savings for all."

St. Jude's really depends on such charitable donations. Founded by entertainer Danny Thomas back in 1962, the pediatric hospital does not charge patients for care as it focuses on children with serious diseases such as leukemia and other cancers. In fiscal 2021 St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital spent an average of $1.7 million a day and received $2 billion in donations. The hospital treats patients as old as 21 and with some conditions, that age rises to 25.

Video Thumbnail


When St. Jude's opened in 1962, childhood cancer was viewed as incurable with a survival rate of 20%. But thanks in part to St. Jude, that percentage has been pushed higher to 80%. The hospital vows to keep working until cancer is no longer a threat to children. Breakthroughs discovered by St. Jude's are shared with hospitals and cancer centers around the world.

"We are profoundly grateful to Ryan, Mint Mobile and its customers for coming together this GivingTuesday to support St. Jude families. Because of generous donations like this, St. Jude can continue to find cures and save the lives of children with cancer and other catastrophic diseases while staying true to our foundational promise that no family will receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food so families can focus on helping their child."-Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

T-Mobile closed on its $1.35 billion stock and cash acquisition of Mint Mobile back in May. Actor Ryan Reynolds, known for his role in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) as Deadpool, owned a 25% stake in Mint and remains the company's spokesman. Reynolds said, "I’ve been called the modern-day Danny Thomas… by absolutely no one. However I have always admired his work, especially St. Jude. Mint and I are so proud to support GivingTuesday and this amazing place."

You can hear why Ryan considered this donation to be so important to Mint by taking a look at the video that accompanies this article. In addition, Mint says, "This donation is just another example of how Mint Mobile always puts their customers — and people in general — first."
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal

Latest News

December 2024 Google Pixel Feature Drop is here with updates for the phones, tablet, and watches
December 2024 Google Pixel Feature Drop is here with updates for the phones, tablet, and watches
Google unveils "Expressive Captions" for Android with AI-powered emotion and sound recognition
Google unveils "Expressive Captions" for Android with AI-powered emotion and sound recognition
Android gets a new update that brings AI to image descriptions, file sharing, and more
Android gets a new update that brings AI to image descriptions, file sharing, and more
T-Mobile's best holiday deal might be these three new 5G plans with low prices and amazing perks
T-Mobile's best holiday deal might be these three new 5G plans with low prices and amazing perks
Phone Awards: These are the Best Smartphones of 2024
Phone Awards: These are the Best Smartphones of 2024
With a Galaxy Z Flip FE, Samsung could finally make foldables mainstream
With a Galaxy Z Flip FE, Samsung could finally make foldables mainstream
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless