T-Mobile's Mint Mobile reveals an example of how it puts customers first

New Mint Mobile customers might not have known it at the time they switched to T-Mobile 's MVNO, but those who moved from another wireless provider to Mint also helped make a charitable donation for a very good cause. Earnings from purchases made by new Mint Mobile customers on GivingTuesday (Dec. 3) were donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The amount given to the hospital came to $250,000.





"At Mint Mobile, we believe in keeping wireless bills small and making a big difference," said Andrew Fried, Mint Mobile's Chief Marketing Officer. "This GivingTuesday, we turned our success into support for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, making this season one of connection, compassion and savings for all."









St. Jude's really depends on such charitable donations. Founded by entertainer Danny Thomas back in 1962, the pediatric hospital does not charge patients for care as it focuses on children with serious diseases such as leukemia and other cancers. In fiscal 2021 St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital spent an average of $1.7 million a day and received $2 billion in donations. The hospital treats patients as old as 21 and with some conditions, that age rises to 25.





When St. Jude's opened in 1962, childhood cancer was viewed as incurable with a survival rate of 20%. But thanks in part to St. Jude, that percentage has been pushed higher to 80%. The hospital vows to keep working until cancer is no longer a threat to children. Breakthroughs discovered by St. Jude's are shared with hospitals and cancer centers around the world.











T-Mobile closed on its $1.35 billion stock and cash acquisition of Mint Mobile back in May. Actor Ryan Reynolds, known for his role in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) as Deadpool, owned a 25% stake in Mint and remains the company's spokesman. Reynolds said, "I’ve been called the modern-day Danny Thomas… by absolutely no one. However I have always admired his work, especially St. Jude. Mint and I are so proud to support GivingTuesday and this amazing place."





You can hear why Ryan considered this donation to be so important to Mint by taking a look at the video that accompanies this article. In addition, Mint says, "This donation is just another example of how Mint Mobile always puts their customers — and people in general — first."