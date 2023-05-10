Mint Mobile has some great Google Pixel 7a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro deals

Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
After Google officially introduced the Pixel 7a, just about every carrier in the United States announced they will offer the smartphone. Mint Mobile did a bit more than that and launched three excellent Pixel 7 series deals, which are only available for a limited time.

The hottest deal available right now at Mint Mobile is the Google Pixel 7a, which is offered for the reduced price of $399, saving customers $100 off MSRP. If you’re not convinced that the new Pixel 7a is better than the other Pixel 7 series phones, Mint Mobile has two other deals available.

Both Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are on sale right now at Mint Mobile. The former is getting a $100 discount, while the latter is $300 off. Basically, you’ll be able to get the Pixel 7 for $499, or the Pixel 7 Pro for only $599.

Google Pixel 7a

Get 6 months of free service when you bundle this phone with a 6-month plan
$100 off (20%)
$399
$499
Buy at Mint Mobile

Google Pixel 7

Get 6 months of free service when you bundle this phone with a 6-month plan
$100 off (17%)
$499
$599
Buy at Mint Mobile

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Get 6 months of free service when you bundle this phone with a 6-month plan
$300 off (33%)
$599
$899
Buy at Mint Mobile


Customers who decide to bundle the Pixel 7a, Pixel 7, or Pixel 7 Pro with a 6-month plan (must bring your phone number to Mint) will get 6 months of free service. It’s also important to mention that there’s a limit of 1 device per order.

Although Mint Mobile states that these deals are available until June 30 or “while supplies last,” it’s safe to assume that these will probably disappear quite fast. If you’re not familiar with Mint Mobile’s plans, you should know that they include unlimited talk & text, free calls to Canada and Mexico, 5G and 4G LTE (whichever is strongest), free mobile hotspot (10GB on unlimited plans), Wi-Fi calling & text, as well as free 3-in-1 SIM card.

