Microsoft's task manager app for iOS receives a new feature and an update

The Microsoft To Do app allows users to create tasks to manage in the cloud. It includes a Daily Planner called My Day which gets each day off to a good start with reminders and suggestions about tasks that need to be completed. And because of the cross-platform nature of the app, you can quickly add a new task while out. And the list can be shared with friends and family members who are willing to help you get your chores done.









According to MSPoweruser , the iOS version of Microsoft To Do has been updated to version 2.26. A new feature allows users to seamlessly navigate from tasks created in the Microsoft Outlook app to task details found in the To Do app. Issues that have prevented To Do users from logging into the app have been fixed, and the update exterminates some accessibility bugs in order to improve the VoiceOver feature. The latter reads the screen for those with a vision problem.









Task manager apps are great for those who need help getting organized. If being a procrastinator is your issue, the app might be able to give you the swift kick in the butt you need in order to get things done.

