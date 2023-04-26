Microsoft's razor-thin Surface Pro X giant with 4G LTE is on sale at a crazy low price right now





$699.99 felt pretty right a few weeks ago , when Best Buy was trying (and ultimately succeeded) to clear out inventory for a 128GB storage variant with built-in 4G LTE support originally priced at $999.99.

Microsoft Surface Pro X Wi-Fi + 4G LTE Connectivity, SQ1 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Display, 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Full Windows 11 Support, Matte Black, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $599 off (60%) $399 99 $999 Buy at Woot Microsoft Surface Pro X Wi-Fi + 4G LTE Connectivity, SQ1 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Display, 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Full Windows 11 Support, Matte Black, New $540 off (54%) Buy at Amazon





Believe it or not, that same model is on sale today (and today only) at Woot for a measly $399.99, absolutely blowing Best Buy's clearance deal out of the water with no "catches" and no strings attached.





Yes, these are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty, and yes, they're capable of surfing the web on the go even without a Wi-Fi signal nearby thanks to standalone cellular connectivity.





As you can imagine, your four Benjamins will not buy you an immense amount of processing power, but with all other specs considered, you should find the Microsoft-made SQ1 chipset rather satisfying for most day-to-day tasks.





This is a super-productive Windows tablet with an absolutely winning design, mind you, rocking a razor-thin 7.3mm profile and an ultra-premium aluminum construction, not to mention an expansive 13-inch PixelSense display with a respectable resolution of 2880 x 1920 pixels and admittedly chunky bezels.





The Surface Pro X is a battery life champion as well, promising to keep the lights on for up to 13 hours between charges with "typical" usage, and the speedy aforementioned 128GB SSD is paired with a solid 8GB RAM count ensuring a great multitasking experience.





Can you do better than all this at $399.99? We highly doubt it, but it can't hurt to have a look at our comprehensive list of the Can you do better than all this at $399.99? We highly doubt it, but it can't hurt to have a look at our comprehensive list of the best tablets available today. If you do decide to go for the Surface Pro X and happen to miss out on Woot's crazy 24-hour-only deal, Amazon also has it at an additional 60 bucks (via a fairly reliable third-party seller).

Roughly three and a half years after the release of the first generation, it's probably safe to conclude that Microsoft's Surface Pro X experiment has largely failed. But just because the OG SQ1-powered 13-incher and its SQ2 sequel from 2020 never appeared to connect with a very wide audience, that doesn't mean you shouldn't consider a purchase in 2023... at the right price.