Microsoft's super-productive Surface Go 2 oldie goes down to an excellent price with LTE





$369.99 may not sound like an earth-shatteringly low price for a more-than-two-year-old device with a not-very-impressive Intel Core M3 processor inside, but with a hefty and speedy 256GB solid-state drive, 8 gigs of RAM, and 4G LTE capabilities also in tow, that makes for a pretty hard-to-resist deal right now.

You only have 24 hours to snap up this affordable Surface Go 2 configuration from Woot in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included, and although you're clearly not looking at one of the overall best Windows tablets money can buy in (late) 2022, the quality/price ratio is almost impossible to beat.





Designed first and foremost with business professionals in mind, the 2020-released 10.5-inch slate can obviously be used by anyone in any environment for a multitude of tasks, running Windows 10 Pro out the box on the software side of things while fully supporting Windows 11 as well.





In addition to helping you get some work done on the fly with unlocked LTE connectivity, the Surface Go 2 units on sale today only at a killer price (sans keyboard or Surface Pen) can play video content at a nice Full HD quality, and if you need it, accommodate even more than 256 gigs of data thanks to a good old fashioned microSD card slot.





The battery life is not too bad, the memory count pretty great (for the sub-$400 segment), and compared to many of the world's best budget tablets , Microsoft's Surface Go 2 undeniably delivers a more than respectable level of raw power too.





If you happen to miss out on this limited-time Woot deal, the only (semi) comparable offer comes from Microsoft's own US e-store, where an LTE-enabled Surface Go 2 variant with 128 instead of 256 gigs of storage costs $428.22 at the time of this writing... in "certified refurbished" condition. Not great, not (too) bad.

