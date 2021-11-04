Notification Center

Microsoft Apps

Skype takes the first step toward greatness, new update released

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Skype takes the first step toward greatness, new update released
Microsoft revealed last month a large plan to rehabilitate Skype and bring it on par with other instant messaging apps. A bunch of new features have been confirmed to be delivered to Skype in the coming months, but no roadmap has been unveiled.

Today, Microsoft announced a new Skype version is making its way to Android and iOS devices. The update adds several important new features and improvements that many users have been expected for quite a while.

First off, Skype on the Web can now be used on an Android phone or tablet. Background blur for Skype on the Web video calls is now available for all users, as well as support for audio calls in Mozilla Firefox.

The camera function on Skype for iOS has been updated to take full advantage of Office Lens. Improvements have been made to the Meet Now flow too, while issues with video rendering on mobile have been fixed.

The update also adds the ability to pin participants to the active call stage. Last but not least, expect some visual changes meant to modernize Skype’s look. The new features and improvements are rolling out gradually over the next couple of days, so if you don’t see them right away, check again after a while.

