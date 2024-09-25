Subscribe to access exclusive content
Microsoft merges Xbox Game Pass app into Xbox mobile app

By
1comment
Microsoft Games
An official image of the functions available within the Xbox mobile app
In a move aimed at simplifying the Xbox gaming experience on iOS devices, Microsoft has announced plans to merge its Xbox Game Pass app into the main Xbox app. This change will eliminate the need for users to juggle between two separate apps, providing a more streamlined and cohesive experience.

Currently, Xbox mobile players (iOS and Android) have access to two distinct apps: the Xbox app, which offers console access, game streaming, and social features, and the Xbox Game Pass app, which provides subscription-based access to a library of downloadable games. With the upcoming merger, users will be able to access all these features within a single app.

Microsoft will begin migrating features from the Xbox Game Pass app to the main Xbox app, starting with Xbox beta members and eventually rolling it out to all users. The transition will be gradual, with new downloads of the Xbox Game Pass app being blocked from November onwards, encouraging users to adopt the unified Xbox app. Eventually, the Xbox Game Pass app will be phased out and users will no longer be able to download games from it.



This consolidation effort makes sense from a user experience perspective, eliminating confusion about which app to use for different functionalities. It also aligns with Microsoft's broader strategy to streamline its offerings and make Xbox gaming more accessible across various platforms.

In addition to the mobile app changes, Microsoft also announced other updates aimed at enhancing the overall Xbox experience. These include allowing players to start playing games as soon as updates are live, new Wish List notifications, and various improvements to the Windows version of the Xbox app.

From a user's perspective, this move by Microsoft is a welcome change. Having a single, unified app for all things Xbox will undoubtedly simplify the experience and make it more user-friendly. It's always encouraging to see companies prioritize user experience and streamline their offerings. The additional updates announced, focusing on improving convenience and accessibility, further demonstrate Microsoft's commitment to enhancing the overall Xbox experience. It'll be interesting to observe how these changes shape the future of Xbox gaming.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
