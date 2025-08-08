Microsoft just turned AI into your gaming buddy – and you might be using it in Windows 11 soon
Gaming Copilot is Microsoft's latest AI assistant, designed to help you beat bosses, track progress, and even read your screen
If you've not been living under a rock in the last couple of years or so, you know that every company is putting generative AI in its products as much as possible. Now, the latest Windows 11 move that uses AI is focused on gaming. Microsoft has now developed a feature called Gaming Copilot. And yep, AI now turns gamer.
The feature is a variant of Microsoft's generative AI-powered assistant, Copilot. Right now, Xbox Insiders can test it on any Windows 11-powered laptop via the Game Bar. Microsoft is also said to bring more optimizations to the feature, together with the launch of the Xbox Ally handheld gaming consoles later this year.
The Gaming Copilot chatbot will be visible inside the Game Bar. You can also use voice mode to ask questions with your voice if you don't want to type your question to the chatbot.
Also, if you don't want to describe the scene with your voice, the chatbot can use screenshots to see what you are seeing. Microsoft is planning to turn Gamin Copilot into a full-on AI gaming coach in the future. Previously, the tech giant has tested a similar feature, called Xbox Copilot, on Android and iOS phones.
I personally have mixed feelings about this, even though I'm not a gamer myself. I'd expect gamers to want to rely on their skills and competence to beat difficult levels, and I'd assume serious gamers won't be pleased about this new assistant. It seems it may take away from the fun of figuring out a difficult challenge.
Gaming Copilot is a new assistant powered by AI, intended to help gamers by advising them on how to complete levels or beat challenges. The feature is currently being tested and may soon be made available as part of a future Windows 11 update.
The feature is a variant of Microsoft's generative AI-powered assistant, Copilot. Right now, Xbox Insiders can test it on any Windows 11-powered laptop via the Game Bar. Microsoft is also said to bring more optimizations to the feature, together with the launch of the Xbox Ally handheld gaming consoles later this year.
Gaming Copilot will know what game you are playing and will be able to help you with steps or moves to complete levels or defeat a boss in the game. You will also be able to access your achievements and see your play history from the chatbot.
Image Credit - Microsoft
The Gaming Copilot chatbot will be visible inside the Game Bar. You can also use voice mode to ask questions with your voice if you don't want to type your question to the chatbot.
Also, if you don't want to describe the scene with your voice, the chatbot can use screenshots to see what you are seeing. Microsoft is planning to turn Gamin Copilot into a full-on AI gaming coach in the future. Previously, the tech giant has tested a similar feature, called Xbox Copilot, on Android and iOS phones.
At the moment, the feature is available in English and is limited to Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, the U.S., and a few other regions. It is expected to expand to more countries and regions in the future, but right now, we don't have a precise time for when this expansion is going to happen.
I personally have mixed feelings about this, even though I'm not a gamer myself. I'd expect gamers to want to rely on their skills and competence to beat difficult levels, and I'd assume serious gamers won't be pleased about this new assistant. It seems it may take away from the fun of figuring out a difficult challenge.
Recommended Stories
But then. If everyone starts using AI assistants for gaming, it may just become the norm. Kinda like a smarter R2-D2 to follow you around in the game and give you ideas. Which side are you on?
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: