Android Microsoft

Two Surface Duos crash during live stream for app developers

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Feb 14, 2020, 1:21 PM
Two Surface Duos crash during live stream for app developers
Earlier this week, Microsoft produced a live stream that starred the dual-screen Surface Duo. The device won't be officially unveiled until October and should be available during the holiday shopping season. The live stream was produced for the benefit of developers to get them excited at the prospect of developing dual-screened apps. However, during the live stream, a pair of Surface Duo units stubbornly refused to move apps across both displays and then crashed.

During a demo for app developers, two Surface Duo units crashed


The demo was going swimmingly for Microsoft at first and according to The Verge, one of the dual screens stopped responding to touch inputs. The app drawer would not disappear as it should have, and Google Maps would not span across the two displays. The head of the Windows Developer Platform, Kevin Gallo, was hosting the live stream and he swapped out the faulty unit for another Surface Duo from his pocket. But that device also failed to move an app across both displays and then crashed.



Since that is definitely not the look that you want prospective developers (and some customers) to see, Microsoft reshot the video and this time everything worked perfectly. Some might consider this to be an attempt by Microsoft to pull the wool over developers' eyes. However, at the beginning of the video, a notice says that "some demonstrations (were) updated post-event."

The Surface Duo was first revealed this past October and is equipped with two 5.6-inch displays, each with a resolution of 1350 x 1800. Together, they form an 8.3-inch display albeit one with a border down the middle between the two screens. Microsoft has been working with Google and its own Office team to optimize apps and it is hoping that third-party developers do so as well. The Surface Duo is designed to be a productivity and multitasking tool and there should be some interest from both consumers and companies alike when the phone launches during the fourth quarter. The handset will also come out of the box with a stylus.

Microsoft's first Android-powered device will feature a patented 360-degree hinge. Based on patents received by the software giant, the hinge will be able to determine the positioning of the displays and the UI will be adjusted accordingly. For example, in Laptop mode, the device is held in landscape orientation and when opened the two screens will resemble a laptop computer with the bottom display providing a virtual QWERTY keyboard for the user. One of Microsoft's patents mentioned a Tent mode which looks like an inverted "V." This will supposedly provide the Duo with an interface that includes an alarm clock so that it can be placed on a nightstand.


The Surface Duo is not a foldable device like the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy Z Flip and the Motorola razr which all have flexible screens. But it will be pocketable when closed and does give users a tablet-sized display to use when fully opened.

Last week, video was released showing the Surface Duo being used in the real world. The clip revealed some sort of issue with the UI although we should point out that all of the Duos shown on various videos are pre-production models.

Even though there might be some Microsoft fans who would prefer to see the company give Windows Phone another shot on a device like this, the truth is that by using Android, the Surface Duo will be compatible with consumers' favorite apps. The gang in Redmond does not want to deal again with the so-called app gap that ended up sinking Windows Phone.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

Rashaan75
Reply

1. Rashaan75

Posts: 26; Member since: Dec 17, 2015

Where are they shooting this at? It looks like a conference room. Definitely not a good look

posted on 53 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Google Pixel history: the evolution of "Google Phones"
Google Pixel history: the evolution of "Google Phones"
Here's what the Google Pixel 5 XL could look like
Here's what the Google Pixel 5 XL could look like
Samsung Galaxy S series evolution
Samsung Galaxy S series evolution
MWC 2020 has been canceled, GSMA confirms
MWC 2020 has been canceled, GSMA confirms
First night Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples and 5G speed test on Verizon
First night Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples and 5G speed test on Verizon
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands-on review: clicking with the foldable clique
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands-on review: clicking with the foldable clique
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus hands-on review
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus hands-on review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra hands-on review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra hands-on review

Popular stories

This important feature just disappeared on some Pixel 4s
This important feature just disappeared on some Pixel 4s
The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
Samsung's S20 Ultra price put to shame by new Snapdragon 865 flagship with 108MP camera
Samsung's S20 Ultra price put to shame by new Snapdragon 865 flagship with 108MP camera
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Note 10+: specs, size and design comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Note 10+: specs, size and design comparison
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless