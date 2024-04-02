Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Microsoft Copilot: Here's how to unleash your inner Picasso and create stunning AI-generated images

By
Microsoft Apps
Microsoft Copilot: Here's how to unleash your inner Picasso and create stunning AI-generated images
Not long ago, having an AI to do your bidding seemed like something taken from a Science Fiction novel. But with the release of ChatGPT, everything changed significantly.

Now, you can have whole conversations with AI. It can even help you in your work or school, offering various suggestions. Of course, it's still advisable to take its recommendations with a pinch of salt. But when used properly, AI can be an extremely useful tool. The best thing is that you can hold the power of AI in the palm of your hand. All you need is to install Microsoft's free Copilot app on your trusted iPhone or Android smartphone. Copilot is also available on the web through Bing.

Designed to be 'your everyday AI companion,' the app utilizes ChatGPT and can do things like help you find new cooking recipes, design exercise programs, and 'create any image you can imagine.' Yep! You can even let your inner Picasso loose with the power of AI. But how can you do that? Well, let's see!

How to create images in Copilot


To create images in Copilot, you need to open the Copilot app and enable ChatGPT 4. This ensures you'll use the more advanced GPT-4 model for free instead of paying $20 a month.


After that, you need to go to the Designer tab, and then just give in to your imagination and type everything that comes to your mind in the text area. When you're finished, simply send the message and let Copilot, with the assistance of DALL-E — an AI system for image creation — turn your words into a beautiful picture. 

To show you how it works, we instructed Copilot to generate an image of a black cat in a dark forest looking at the sky, which is full of stars. The result is below.


You should be as descriptive as possible. But even if you are not, you can always add more context and let Copilot generate a new image based on your new input. The application also lists a few suggestions if you wish to add more objects to your image. In the example below, we used one of its suggestions and told it to add a crescent moon.


When the generated image finally represents the picture in your head — or at least is as close as possible — you can tap on it and then share it by copying its URL or add it to your Microsoft account's Collections. If you tap the three-dot button, you'll also see an option to download the image to your device.


We should note that while Copilot's image creation functionality is truly impressive, sometimes it won't return the result you expect to see, especially if it's on a topic that it doesn't have a lot of information on. So, keep this in mind while unleashing your inner painter.

What you can't do with Copilot's image generation


If you are a parent, you'll be happy to learn that Copilot cannot be used for generating explicit content. The moment you ask it to create such an image, the app answers that it's unable to assist. You'll also see a prompt saying it's time to move on to a new topic, encouraging you to start over. So, even children can use Copilot's image generation functionality.

Another free option for creating images



Microsoft's Copilot is awesome, but it's not the only service that lets you create beautiful images. We also find Adobe Firefly to be a great tool for unleashing your creativity with the help of AI.

Similar to Copilot, Adobe Firefly provides a text area where you can describe what you want to be generated. However, unlike Copilot, Firefly is not a chatbot, so you can't hold a conversation with it. You simply write your prompt, and it generates an image. Additionally, Adobe Firefly is a web application, so you can access it only via a browser.

A gallery of well-crafted images


Here we are, at the end of this lovely article. And what better way to end it than with a fine selection of gorgeous Copilot-generated images!

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices

Latest News

Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless