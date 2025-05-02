Microsoft announces May 6 event: Will we see new compact Surface Pro laptops?

Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from just $466

Microsoft has scheduled a Surface-related announcement for May 6, 2025, leading to expectations of new, potentially more compact laptops from the company. The upcoming reveal appears focused on further integrating artificial intelligence into its hardware.

The date was posted on the official Microsoft Surface account on X (formerly Twitter), alongside graphics that included the text "Copilot+PC". This strongly suggests that any new hardware will be optimized for Microsoft's AI assistant, Copilot, potentially featuring enhanced performance or specific capabilities for AI-driven tasks within the operating system.


Rumors regarding new Surface hardware have been circulating. In March, two device model numbers, '2109' and '2110', obtained certification in China. Reports suggest these could represent smaller form factors of the established Surface Laptop and Surface Pro lines.

What to expect: Smaller and smarter?

Much of the current speculation centers on a potential 12-inch Surface Pro model. This would offer increased portability compared to the existing 13-inch version, which would be welcomed to those that prefer carrying smaller devices.

Information from leaks indicates it might feature a metal construction, possibly sharing design elements with the compact Surface Go. Benchmark data has also surfaced, potentially indicating this smaller Pro model could utilize a Snapdragon X processor (specifically the X1P-42-100 variant), configured with 16GB of RAM and running Windows 11 Pro.

Additionally, there is mention of a third model number, '2095'. This device might be intended as a successor to the Surface Laptop Go, Microsoft's more budget-oriented laptop option.

If these reports are accurate, Microsoft could be expanding its Surface portfolio with highly portable devices, possibly powered by ARM-based Snapdragon processors known for power efficiency and integrated connectivity options.

These potential new Surface computers, especially if equipped with Snapdragon X processors, could be noteworthy additions to the market. They represent a combination of enhanced portability and the AI capabilities suggested by the "Copilot+PC" focus. Microsoft appears to be aiming for a blend of performance, battery efficiency, and intelligent features suitable for mobile users. Official details will be confirmed on May 6.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
