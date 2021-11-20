Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked from $599.99 with a trade-in!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked from $599.99 with a trade-in!

 View
Processors 5G

Micron's most advanced mobile memory, LPDDR5X, is validated by MediaTek for Dimensity 9000 5G

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Micron's most advanced mobile memory, LPDDR5X, is validated by MediaTek for Dimensity 9000 5G
Yesterday we told you that MediaTek had introduced the Dimensity 9000 5G, the first chipset manufactured by TSMC using its 4nm process node. This chip will deliver improved performance and improved energy efficiency. U.S. memory firm Micron Technology announced yesterday that the company will be supplying MediaTek with its low-power double data rate 5X (LPDDR5X) DRAM for the Dimensity 9000 5G chipset (samples have already been shipped).

Micron's 5X (LPDDR5X) DRAM is built on its first-to-market 1α (1-alpha) node which it first announced back in January. The advanced mobile memory is designed for flagship smartphone models and Micron says that it "allows the smartphone ecosystem to unlock the next wave of data-intensive applications powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G innovation." Micron has been on a roll releasing a number of industry-first components including LPDDR5, 1α-based LPDDR4X, 176-layer NAND-based UFS 3.1, and uMCP5 solutions.

MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 5G will be the first chipset to support LPDDR5X memory, which delivers industry-leading peak bandwidth of 60 gigabytes per second for top-shelf, high-end flagship smartphones. Micron says that the delivery of LPDDR5X to its partners combined with MediaTek’s validation" paves a path to broad market adoption."MediaTek's validation should lead to adoption by the "broad market." Peak LPDDR5X speeds weigh in at 8.533 Gb/s to deliver up to 33% faster performance than previous-generation LPDDR5.

Raj Talluri, senior vice president and general manager of Micron’s Mobile Business Unit, says, "Innovating cutting-edge smartphone experiences requires memory technology built to address the massive bandwidth demands of the mobile market. Our collaboration with MediaTek to validate the world’s most advanced mobile memory empowers the ecosystem to deliver the next wave of rich mobile features enhanced by 5G and AI."

Micron says that advanced chipsets, like MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 5G, require the high data rates provided by LPDDR5X to produce seamless multitasking and for AI, Augmented and Virtual Reality, and immersive graphics. JC Hsu, corporate vice president and general manager of the Wireless Communications Business Unit at MediaTek, stated that "Our mobile customers are increasingly demanding higher bandwidth to support complex, data-hungry applications built for the 5G era."

Hsu added that "With its superfast mobile memory, Micron’s LPDDR5X squarely meets this challenge for flagship devices. The Dimensity 9000 will be the first to support this critical advancement of LPDDR5X, giving carriers and device-makers the capabilities they need to deliver incredible 5G experiences at the flagship tier."

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

The first good Apple AirPods 3 deal is live right now (but not for long)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The first good Apple AirPods 3 deal is live right now (but not for long)
-$15
The truth about Samsung canceling the Note: Galaxy S22 Ultra canceled instead
by Martin Filipov,  0
The truth about Samsung canceling the Note: Galaxy S22 Ultra canceled instead
Pixel 6a renders leak; looks nothing like the Pixel 5a
by Anam Hamid,  3
Pixel 6a renders leak; looks nothing like the Pixel 5a
I tested how slippery those flagships are! Did I break any? iPhone 13 Pro vs. Pixel 6 Pro vs. Galaxy S21 Ultra
by Rado Minkov,  4
I tested how slippery those flagships are! Did I break any? iPhone 13 Pro vs. Pixel 6 Pro vs. Galaxy S21 Ultra
OnePlus Black Friday 2021 Deals: big discounts everywhere
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
OnePlus Black Friday 2021 Deals: big discounts everywhere
What happened to the 5G BlackBerry that OnwardMobility promised for this year?
by Alan Friedman,  9
What happened to the 5G BlackBerry that OnwardMobility promised for this year?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless