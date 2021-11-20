Micron's most advanced mobile memory, LPDDR5X, is validated by MediaTek for Dimensity 9000 5G





Micron's 5X (LPDDR5X) DRAM is built on its first-to-market 1α (1-alpha) node which it first announced back in January. The advanced mobile memory is designed for flagship smartphone models and Micron says that it "allows the smartphone ecosystem to unlock the next wave of data-intensive applications powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G innovation." Micron has been on a roll releasing a number of industry-first components including LPDDR5, 1α-based LPDDR4X, 176-layer NAND-based UFS 3.1 , and uMCP5 solutions.





MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 5G will be the first chipset to support LPDDR5X memory, which delivers industry-leading peak bandwidth of 60 gigabytes per second for top-shelf, high-end flagship smartphones. Micron says that the delivery of LPDDR5X to its partners combined with MediaTek’s validation" paves a path to broad market adoption."MediaTek's validation should lead to adoption by the "broad market." Peak LPDDR5X speeds weigh in at 8.533 Gb/s to deliver up to 33% faster performance than previous-generation LPDDR5.





Raj Talluri, senior vice president and general manager of Micron’s Mobile Business Unit, says, "Innovating cutting- edge smartphone experiences requires memory technology built to address the massive bandwidth demands of the mobile market. Our collaboration with MediaTek to validate the world’s most advanced mobile memory empowers the ecosystem to deliver the next wave of rich mobile features enhanced by 5G and AI."





Micron says that advanced chipsets, like MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 5G, require the high data rates provided by LPDDR5X to produce seamless multitasking and for AI, Augmented and Virtual Reality, and immersive graphics. JC Hsu, corporate vice president and general manager of the Wireless Communications Business Unit at MediaTek, stated that "Our mobile customers are increasingly demanding higher bandwidth to support complex, data-hungry applications built for the 5G era."





Hsu added that "With its superfast mobile memory, Micron’s LPDDR5X squarely meets this challenge for flagship devices. The Dimensity 9000 will be the first to support this critical advancement of LPDDR5X, giving carriers and device-makers the capabilities they need to deliver incredible 5G experiences at the flagship tier."

