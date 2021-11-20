Micron's most advanced mobile memory, LPDDR5X, is validated by MediaTek for Dimensity 9000 5G

Micron's most advanced mobile memory, LPDDR5X, is validated by MediaTek for Dimensity 9000 5G0
Yesterday we told you that MediaTek had introduced the Dimensity 9000 5G, the first chipset manufactured by TSMC using its 4nm process node. This chip will deliver improved performance and improved energy efficiency. U.S. memory firm Micron Technology announced yesterday that the company will be supplying MediaTek with its low-power double data rate 5X (LPDDR5X) DRAM for the Dimensity 9000 5G chipset (samples have already been shipped).
Raj Talluri, senior vice president and general manager of Micron’s Mobile Business Unit, says, "Innovating cutting-edge smartphone experiences requires memory technology built to address the massive bandwidth demands of the mobile market. Our collaboration with MediaTek to validate the world’s most advanced mobile memory empowers the ecosystem to deliver the next wave of rich mobile features enhanced by 5G and AI."
Micron says that advanced chipsets, like MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 5G, require the high data rates provided by LPDDR5X to produce seamless multitasking and for AI, Augmented and Virtual Reality, and immersive graphics. JC Hsu, corporate vice president and general manager of the Wireless Communications Business Unit at MediaTek, stated that "Our mobile customers are increasingly demanding higher bandwidth to support complex, data-hungry applications built for the 5G era."