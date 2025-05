Metro by T-Mobile offers customers the option to lower monthly bills by 30%

T-Mobile

Play2Pay has worked with other US carriers in the past, including AT&T and Cricket | Image credit: Play2Pay

Then, open the app and select from more than 300 games and app, as well as many of the promotions that Play2Pay has available for Metro customers. These can be both entertaining and rewarding.



According to an Emarketer study, US adults spend an average of nearly 25 minutes daily on mobile games. If you're one of those people and you're also a Metro customer, this incentive is probably right up your alley.

The study doesn't say anything about teenagers who most likely spend even more time playing games on their smartphones. I'm not saying that you should force your kid to play games to lower your monthly bill, especially if you're not into gaming, but you can definitely reward them for helping out.

Metro by T-Mobile has just announced a partnership with Play2Pay to offer the carrier’s customers the option to lower their monthly bills by 30 percent by simply playing games.Play2Pay, a US-based company that enables mobile phone users to pay their service provider bills by playing games, is not working with a US carrier for the first time. Before adding Metro byto its list of partners, Play2Pay helped carriers like AT&T and Cricket raise their revenues by increasing subscriber engagement on the platform.Starting today, Metro bycustomers can work toward lowering their monthly bills via the Ad It Up app, which is available on both iOS and Android operating systems. Simply playing games and exploring offers is enough to earn rewards toward credits on Metro services.Play2Pay says that the more customers engage, the more credits they earn, and the less they pay for their wireless service. It’s a nice addition to Metro’s portfolio of incentives that also includes no contracts, no credit checks and no surprises buzzwords.