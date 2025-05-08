Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
NEW MOTOROLA RAZR ALERT
Pre-order your Razr Ultra now and get a free 1TB of storage upgrade!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Metro by T-Mobile offers customers the option to lower monthly bills by 30%

Metro by T-Mobile offers customers the option to lower their monthly bills by playing games.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Metro
Metro by T-Mobile logo
Metro by T-Mobile has just announced a partnership with Play2Pay to offer the carrier’s customers the option to lower their monthly bills by 30 percent by simply playing games.

Play2Pay, a US-based company that enables mobile phone users to pay their service provider bills by playing games, is not working with a US carrier for the first time. Before adding Metro by T-Mobile to its list of partners, Play2Pay helped carriers like AT&T and Cricket raise their revenues by increasing subscriber engagement on the platform.

Starting today, Metro by T-Mobile customers can work toward lowering their monthly bills via the Ad It Up app, which is available on both iOS and Android operating systems. Simply playing games and exploring offers is enough to earn rewards toward credits on Metro services.

Play2Pay says that the more customers engage, the more credits they earn, and the less they pay for their wireless service. It’s a nice addition to Metro’s portfolio of incentives that also includes no contracts, no credit checks and no surprises buzzwords.

American consumers consider their mobile phone an essential item after housing, food, transportation and healthcare. Metro wanted to provide their customers with more flexibility in meeting that essential need. In launching Ad It Up, we worked together to bring a bit of fun and creativity in paying their monthly wireless bill.

– said Brian Boroff, founder and CEO of Play2Pay, May 2025

If you’re a Metro customer, here is how it works. Make sure to install Ad It App on your phone via Google Play or App Store. If you’re a new Metro by T-Mobile customer, then Ad It App comes pre-installed on your Android phone, so you won’t have to install it yourself. If you’re using an iPhone, you still have to look for the app in the App Store.


Play2Pay has worked with other US carriers in the past, including AT&T and Cricket | Image credit: Play2Pay

Then, open the app and select from more than 300 games and app, as well as many of the promotions that Play2Pay has available for Metro customers. These can be both entertaining and rewarding.

Recommended Stories
According to an Emarketer study, US adults spend an average of nearly 25 minutes daily on mobile games. If you’re one of those people and you’re also a Metro customer, this incentive is probably right up your alley.

The study doesn’t say anything about teenagers who most likely spend even more time playing games on their smartphones. I’m not saying that you should force your kid to play games to lower your monthly bill, especially if you’re not into gaming, but you can definitely reward them for helping out.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular Stories

T-Mobile removed Go5G plans from website and is encouraging customers on even older plans to upgrade
T-Mobile removed Go5G plans from website and is encouraging customers on even older plans to upgrade
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
T-Mobile users with old Samsung phones get the notification they were waiting for but be careful
T-Mobile users with old Samsung phones get the notification they were waiting for but be careful

Latest News

Best budget and affordable phones in 2025: a buyer's guide
Best budget and affordable phones in 2025: a buyer's guide
Galaxy Z Flip 7 Battery and Charging: All expected changes
Galaxy Z Flip 7 Battery and Charging: All expected changes
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 camera: All you need to know
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 camera: All you need to know
Samsung is tipped to bid for an unlikely title with the incredibly thin Galaxy Z Fold 7 this year
Samsung is tipped to bid for an unlikely title with the incredibly thin Galaxy Z Fold 7 this year
Guess what? T-Mobile's Starlink satellite service is now coming on iPhone 13
Guess what? T-Mobile's Starlink satellite service is now coming on iPhone 13
Is your phone charging slowly? Your charger isn’t the problem… unless it is
Is your phone charging slowly? Your charger isn’t the problem… unless it is
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless