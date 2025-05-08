Metro by T-Mobile offers customers the option to lower monthly bills by 30%
Metro by T-Mobile offers customers the option to lower their monthly bills by playing games.
Metro by T-Mobile has just announced a partnership with Play2Pay to offer the carrier’s customers the option to lower their monthly bills by 30 percent by simply playing games.
Play2Pay, a US-based company that enables mobile phone users to pay their service provider bills by playing games, is not working with a US carrier for the first time. Before adding Metro by T-Mobile to its list of partners, Play2Pay helped carriers like AT&T and Cricket raise their revenues by increasing subscriber engagement on the platform.
Play2Pay says that the more customers engage, the more credits they earn, and the less they pay for their wireless service. It’s a nice addition to Metro’s portfolio of incentives that also includes no contracts, no credit checks and no surprises buzzwords.
Then, open the app and select from more than 300 games and app, as well as many of the promotions that Play2Pay has available for Metro customers. These can be both entertaining and rewarding.
According to an Emarketer study, US adults spend an average of nearly 25 minutes daily on mobile games. If you’re one of those people and you’re also a Metro customer, this incentive is probably right up your alley.
The study doesn’t say anything about teenagers who most likely spend even more time playing games on their smartphones. I’m not saying that you should force your kid to play games to lower your monthly bill, especially if you’re not into gaming, but you can definitely reward them for helping out.
Starting today, Metro by T-Mobile customers can work toward lowering their monthly bills via the Ad It Up app, which is available on both iOS and Android operating systems. Simply playing games and exploring offers is enough to earn rewards toward credits on Metro services.
American consumers consider their mobile phone an essential item after housing, food, transportation and healthcare. Metro wanted to provide their customers with more flexibility in meeting that essential need. In launching Ad It Up, we worked together to bring a bit of fun and creativity in paying their monthly wireless bill.
– said Brian Boroff, founder and CEO of Play2Pay, May 2025
If you’re a Metro customer, here is how it works. Make sure to install Ad It App on your phone via Google Play or App Store. If you’re a new Metro by T-Mobile customer, then Ad It App comes pre-installed on your Android phone, so you won’t have to install it yourself. If you’re using an iPhone, you still have to look for the app in the App Store.
Play2Pay has worked with other US carriers in the past, including AT&T and Cricket | Image credit: Play2Pay
