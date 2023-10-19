Meta will bring broadcast channels to Facebook and Messenger
For those who don’t use Instagram at all of too rarely to recognize all the app’s features by their name, “broadcast channels” is a useful tool that allows creators to update followers about what’s happening in their lives without actually making a post on their page.
Today, Meta announced that the broadcast channels feature will be coming to Facebook and Messenger in the coming weeks. First off, the new feature will allow those who manage Facebook Pages to start using broadcast channels just like creators on Instagram.
Additionally, Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that Meta is testing the ability for Pages to create broadcast channels, which will hopefully be ready for primetime in the coming weeks.
As soon as the broadcast channel is created and a message is sent, followers will receive a one-time notification to join the channel. It’s important to add that only the creator of the channel can send messages. Still, members of the broadcast channel will be able to react to messages and vote in polls since that’s the main idea of the tool.
Once the new feature arrives, Facebook and Messenger users will be able to join broadcast channels from their favorite Page’s profile. Keep in mind that once you join a channel, you’ll continue to receive notifications when content is posted, unless you mute them by tapping the “mute” icon at the top right corner of the channel thread.
Meta revealed that admins of Pages will be able to use multiple broadcast channel features including polls to get feedback from their community, send behind the scenes photos or videos, as well as use voice notes for a more familiar approach.
To start using the new features, those who manage Pages on Facebook can start a channel directly from their Page. It’s also possible to join a waitlist to be notified when the feature is available.
