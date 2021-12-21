Notification Center

Phishing attacks are deceiving Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp users

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
Phishing attacks are deceiving Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp users
In an attempt to stop ongoing phishing attacks, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, filed a federal lawsuit in California court. Meta says that the attackers were trying to steal the login credentials of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp users.

The attackers created fake login pages that looked like Meta's social media platforms to obtain Meta's users' login credentials. The goal was to deceive the users into entering their credentials, like usernames and passwords.

Here’s what Jessica Romero, Meta's director of platform and litigation, said about the phishing scheme: "Reports of phishing attacks have been on the rise across the industry, and we are taking this action to uncover the identities of the people behind the attack and stop their harmful conduct."

According to Meta's lawsuit blog post, the phishing scam included more than 39,000 fake websites. In order to mask their attack, the deceivers used a relay service that redirected the internet traffic to their phishing pages while simultaneously concealing their real location and identities. The relay service also masked the online hosting providers of the defendants.

In a statement about the case, Meta noted that phishing assaults have increased since March and that Meta has suspended thousands of URLs to such phishing sites. Although Meta doesn't know who made the phishing sites, the lawsuit, according to Meta, is another step in its actions to protect people's safety and privacy. The filed lawsuit by Meta shows the position of the company against those trying to abuse its platforms.

In its blog post about the lawsuit, Meta stated that it would continue to fight the phishing attacks that try to deceive its customers and that it shares the phishing sites with other platforms so that they can block the attackers as well.

