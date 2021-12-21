Phishing attacks are deceiving Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp users

Phishing attacks are deceiving Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp users0
The attackers created fake login pages that looked like Meta's social media platforms to obtain Meta's users' login credentials. The goal was to deceive the users into entering their credentials, like usernames and passwords.
According to Meta's lawsuit blog post, the phishing scam included more than 39,000 fake websites. In order to mask their attack, the deceivers used a relay service that redirected the internet traffic to their phishing pages while simultaneously concealing their real location and identities. The relay service also masked the online hosting providers of the defendants.
In its blog post about the lawsuit, Meta stated that it would continue to fight the phishing attacks that try to deceive its customers and that it shares the phishing sites with other platforms so that they can block the attackers as well.