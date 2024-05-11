Meizu’s last flagship (?), the 21 Note, confirmed to arrive on May 16
Up Next:
Meizu is one of the biggest handset makers in China. However, the company confirmed plans to exit the smartphone market and focus on AI and everything related to it.
Although this is not the first time that Meizu shifted its business focus and was successful, betting everything on AI feels a little bit extreme. But before Meizu closes its smartphone business, the company promised to launch its yearly flagships.
Along with the unveiling date, Meizu also revealed some of the phone’s key specs. For instance, we know that Meizu 21 Note will be powered by the previous generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which will be paired with 16GB RAM.
Also, the phone sports a 1.5K display with 144Hz refresh rate, and a massive 5,500 mAh battery. Previous reports claim the Meizu 21 Note will pack a 50-megapixel main camera (Sony IMX882 sensor) with OIS (optical image stabilization), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.
Although this is not the first time that Meizu shifted its business focus and was successful, betting everything on AI feels a little bit extreme. But before Meizu closes its smartphone business, the company promised to launch its yearly flagships.
After introducing the Meizu 21 Pro back in March, the Chinese brand is back with yet another flagship, the Meizu 21 Note. According to a new teaser published on Weibo (via The Tech Lookout), the new phone will be officially introduced on May 16.
Along with the unveiling date, Meizu also revealed some of the phone’s key specs. For instance, we know that Meizu 21 Note will be powered by the previous generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which will be paired with 16GB RAM.
Also, the phone sports a 1.5K display with 144Hz refresh rate, and a massive 5,500 mAh battery. Previous reports claim the Meizu 21 Note will pack a 50-megapixel main camera (Sony IMX882 sensor) with OIS (optical image stabilization), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.
Finally, the phone is said to feature glass back, NFC (Near Field Communications) support, dual speakers, and IP53 rating. No word on price or availability yet, but this is a China exclusive.
Things that are NOT allowed: