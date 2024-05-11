Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for Her holiday!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for Her holiday!

Meizu’s last flagship (?), the 21 Note, confirmed to arrive on May 16

By
0comments
Meizu’s last flagship (?), the 21 Note, confirmed to arrive on May 16
Meizu is one of the biggest handset makers in China. However, the company confirmed plans to exit the smartphone market and focus on AI and everything related to it.

Although this is not the first time that Meizu shifted its business focus and was successful, betting everything on AI feels a little bit extreme. But before Meizu closes its smartphone business, the company promised to launch its yearly flagships.

After introducing the Meizu 21 Pro back in March, the Chinese brand is back with yet another flagship, the Meizu 21 Note. According to a new teaser published on Weibo (via The Tech Lookout), the new phone will be officially introduced on May 16.

Along with the unveiling date, Meizu also revealed some of the phone’s key specs. For instance, we know that Meizu 21 Note will be powered by the previous generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which will be paired with 16GB RAM.

Meizu’s last flagship (?), the 21 Note, confirmed to arrive on May 16


Also, the phone sports a 1.5K display with 144Hz refresh rate, and a massive 5,500 mAh battery. Previous reports claim the Meizu 21 Note will pack a 50-megapixel main camera (Sony IMX882 sensor) with OIS (optical image stabilization), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

Finally, the phone is said to feature glass back, NFC (Near Field Communications) support, dual speakers, and IP53 rating. No word on price or availability yet, but this is a China exclusive.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is on sale at a significant discount and includes free top-tier earbuds
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is on sale at a significant discount and includes free top-tier earbuds
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
The highly-anticipated Motorola Razr Plus (2024) leaks in new live images
The highly-anticipated Motorola Razr Plus (2024) leaks in new live images
Get an unlocked top-of-the-line Pixel 8 Pro for way less than usual at Best Buy
Get an unlocked top-of-the-line Pixel 8 Pro for way less than usual at Best Buy

Latest News

Best Pixel 8a deals: Top pre-order deals to check out
Best Pixel 8a deals: Top pre-order deals to check out
At 53% off, Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are dirt cheap and a total bargain for anyone on a budget
At 53% off, Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are dirt cheap and a total bargain for anyone on a budget
SEGA and Rovio, makers of Angry Birds, announce new multiplayer Sonic game
SEGA and Rovio, makers of Angry Birds, announce new multiplayer Sonic game
Woot's massive 57% discount on the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds is back with a bang
Woot's massive 57% discount on the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds is back with a bang
The high-end AirPods Max enjoy a rare $99 price cut at Amazon, only for a limited time
The high-end AirPods Max enjoy a rare $99 price cut at Amazon, only for a limited time
Unboxing roulette: Apple Pencil Pro comes in five unique box designs
Unboxing roulette: Apple Pencil Pro comes in five unique box designs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless