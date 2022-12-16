Meet the Moto G53: A 5G smartphone with a 120Hz display and a Snapdragon processor for just $130
Few companies are as prolific when it comes to their smartphone portfolios as Motorola. The company has announced quite a few handsets this year, but there is always time for one last launch - right before the end of 2022.
Today, Motorola held a dedicated event, where it unveiled a couple of new smartphones. Among them was the Motorola X40, which boasts an impressive spec sheet and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 at its heart. The Moto G53 in comparison is a humble entry-level option, which comes at a fraction of the former’s price. Despite its status as a budget device, the smartphone has 5G connectivity.
The Moto G53 is powered by the Snapdragon 480 Plus, an SoC by Qualcomm, which will make the smartphone a decent improvement performance-wise over its predecessor, the Moto G52. The Moto G53 comes equipped with 128GB of internal storage, and either 4 or 8 GB of RAM, depending on the configuration.
Lastly, users can expect good battery life from the Moto G53. The latter packs a non-removable 5000mAh battery, which offers plenty of juice. In terms of charging, the smartphone supports 18W wired charging, but no wireless charging.
The Moto G53 launches today, December 15th, in China. It is available in two color options (Black and White) and we do not know whether it is going to debut internationally. The smartphone starts at just ¥899, which is the equivalent of about $130.
The Moto G53 features a 6.5” IPS LCD panel, which supports a rather high refresh rate of 120Hz. What is on the lower end of the spectrum, however, is the resolution of the display, which comes in at 720x1600 pixels. This is well-below the Full HD mark and translates to about 270 pixels per inch.
When it comes to the camera department, the Moto G53 features a 50MP primary shooter, alongside a 2MP macro one. The smartphone supports 1080p video recording at 30 frames per second.
