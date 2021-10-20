MediaTek Dimensity 2000 chip rumored to employ Arm's latest designs and TSMC's 4nm tech

MediaTek Dimensity 2000 chip rumored to employ Arm's latest designs and TSMC's 4nm tech0
The chip wars are heating up. Quite recently, Google revealed the first smartphones powered by the in-house Tensor chip, and apparently, Oppo is also gearing up to launch its own 3nm premium mobile processor in 2022. MediaTek, which provided chips for 43 percent of the smartphones sold in Q2 2021 according to Counterpoint Research, is all set to release a true Snapdragon 800 series competitor this year.
The Snapdragon 898, which is what Qualcomm's next high-end chip will be called, will allegedly come with one X2 core operating at 3.0GHz, three middle cores clocked at 2.5GHz, and four cores running at 1.79GHz. It will be manufactured using Samsung's 4nm node and will pack the Adreno 730 GPU.
The company's current flagship SoC, the Dimensity 1200, is based on the 6nm process and uses last year's Arm Cortex-A78 for the main core. The Snapdragon 888, on the other hand, is a 5nm chip and boasts the X1 CPU. MediaTek's supposed decision to use the Armv9 architecture and transition to 4nm is a sign that it now wants to be taken seriously.
Per MyDrivers, the Dimensity 2000 will offer the same CPU performance as the Snapdragon 898 and better graphics and energy efficiency than the Snapdragon 888.
Whether the chip will be good enough for the likes of Samsung and OnePlus to utilize for their best phones remains to be seen.