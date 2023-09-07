Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

MediaTek to launch its first-ever chip using TSMC’s 3nm process in 2024

MediaTek has just confirmed that it finally managed to develop its first chip using TSMC’s 3nm process and that chip will be launched sometime in 2024. This is a big win for MediaTek, as its main competitor, Qualcomm, won’t be able to develop its own 3nm chips for a few years.

On the other hand, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 are expected to be equipped with 3nm chips since the Cupertino-based company seems to have bought TSMC’s entire 2023 stock.

We are committed to our vision of using the world’s most advanced technology to create cutting edge products that improve our lives in meaningful ways. TSMC's consistent and high-quality manufacturing capabilities enable MediaTek to fully demonstrate its superior design in flagship chipsets, offering the highest performance and quality solutions to our global customers and enhancing the user experience in the flagship market.


Obviously, the 3nm process technology offers many improvements over the previous ones, including enhanced performance, power, and yield, as well as complete platform support for both high performance computing and mobile applications.

According to MediaTek, compared to TSMC’s N5 process, 3nm technology offers as much as 18 percent speed improvement at same power, or 32 percent reduction at same speed, and about 60 percent increase in logic density.

It’s also important to mention that MediaTek’s first flagship chipset using TSMC’s 3nm process won’t be coming to phones and tablets until the second half of 2024. That’s still much earlier than the competition, unless Qualcomm announces something sooner.

