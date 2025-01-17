Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

This man chose to sell modified Nintendo Switch consoles, but got arrested

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Games
The Nintendo Switch console on a red background.
Days after the alleged visit by Nintendo lawyers at CES 2025, where a third-party accessory maker displayed a mockup of the rumored Switch 2 console, now there's a Switch-related arrest.

A Japanese man has been taken into custody for modifying Nintendo Switch consoles and then selling them.

Modifying consoles has been a popular practice for years, dating back to cheat devices like the GameShark for the original PlayStation. Over time, enthusiasts and gamers have developed methods to jailbreak consoles, enabling them to run pirated games or perform tasks beyond their intended capabilities.

Japan is firmly against such activities, and now another individual is facing legal consequences for engaging in these practices.

According to the local media, a 58-year-old man has been arrested for violating the Trademark Act by altering and selling modified Nintendo Switch systems.

Reports indicate that he altered the circuit boards of the consoles, soldering modified components onto them to allow pirated games to run. Each modified console was sold with 27 pirated games included.

He used pre-owned Nintendo Switch consoles for his modifications and sold them for approximately $180 each.

While modifying one’s personal gaming system often escapes legal scrutiny, selling altered consoles or games typically results in severe consequences in Japan. In the past, similar cases have surfaced, such as individuals being apprehended for altering Pokémon games by adding creatures players had not earned.

Another incident occurred in 2020 when a 44-year-old was arrested for modifying a PlayStation 3 to copy game discs, allowing the originals to be returned or resold.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon

Latest News

iOS users of YouTube Music get a new way to explore artists' vibes
iOS users of YouTube Music get a new way to explore artists' vibes
Google Home major update adds support for smoke alerts, Matter smart locks
Google Home major update adds support for smoke alerts, Matter smart locks
Score the pristine Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at a generous discount at Walmart
Score the pristine Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at a generous discount at Walmart
This Sony Bluetooth speaker is unbelievably cheap with Walmart's clearance sale
This Sony Bluetooth speaker is unbelievably cheap with Walmart's clearance sale
Apple, Google, and Oracle must follow the law and ban TikTok no matter what Biden, Trump say
Apple, Google, and Oracle must follow the law and ban TikTok no matter what Biden, Trump say
Huawei Pocket 3 foldable tipped to arrive in Q1 2025, two versions to be launched
Huawei Pocket 3 foldable tipped to arrive in Q1 2025, two versions to be launched
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless