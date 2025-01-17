This man chose to sell modified Nintendo Switch consoles, but got arrested
Days after the alleged visit by Nintendo lawyers at CES 2025, where a third-party accessory maker displayed a mockup of the rumored Switch 2 console, now there's a Switch-related arrest.
A Japanese man has been taken into custody for modifying Nintendo Switch consoles and then selling them.
Modifying consoles has been a popular practice for years, dating back to cheat devices like the GameShark for the original PlayStation. Over time, enthusiasts and gamers have developed methods to jailbreak consoles, enabling them to run pirated games or perform tasks beyond their intended capabilities.
According to the local media, a 58-year-old man has been arrested for violating the Trademark Act by altering and selling modified Nintendo Switch systems.
Reports indicate that he altered the circuit boards of the consoles, soldering modified components onto them to allow pirated games to run. Each modified console was sold with 27 pirated games included.
While modifying one’s personal gaming system often escapes legal scrutiny, selling altered consoles or games typically results in severe consequences in Japan. In the past, similar cases have surfaced, such as individuals being apprehended for altering Pokémon games by adding creatures players had not earned.
Another incident occurred in 2020 when a 44-year-old was arrested for modifying a PlayStation 3 to copy game discs, allowing the originals to be returned or resold.
Japan is firmly against such activities, and now another individual is facing legal consequences for engaging in these practices.
He used pre-owned Nintendo Switch consoles for his modifications and sold them for approximately $180 each.
