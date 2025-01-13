Nintendo lawyers allegedly paid a visit to the Switch 2's leaker
Nobody but a few people in Nintendo headquarters know the exact date of the Switch 2 release. Millions around the world are already hyped and have been for years now. They want that Nintendo Switch successor… and they want it now.
That's why the Nintendo Switch 2's mockup made the headlines recently by being part of CES 2025.
Nintendo reportedly confronted third-party accessory maker Genki after the company displayed a mockup of the rumored Switch 2 at CES 2025. French journalist Julien Tellouck, who visited Genki's booth, revealed that Nintendo's legal team made an unexpected appearance.
Tellouck shared, "I spoke with the people from Genki, and they told me Nintendo came by with lawyers. Genki insists they aren't at fault since they never signed any non-disclosure agreements".
"The gaming hardware that Genki is claiming to be Nintendo hardware at CES is unofficial and was not provided to the company by Nintendo", the tech giant told CNET Japan.
Although Genki claimed it was safe from legal repercussions, the company left the CES event early following the controversy.
Additionally, Nintendo has confirmed that the new console will support backward compatibility, similar to Sony’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S.
Things, however, head in an interesting direction, as it wasn't Nintendo that showcased the upcoming Switch 2.
The mockup, allegedly based on a real Switch 2 unit reportedly obtained on the black market, prompted Nintendo to issue a rare public statement. The company clarified that the device shown by Genki was unofficial and not provided by Nintendo.
What is certain is that Nintendo plans to announce its next console, likely the Switch 2, "before April" 2025. Some rumors suggest an earlier reveal, possibly in January, according to some online claims.
