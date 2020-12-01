iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Accessories Apple

We might see Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger arrive on time for Christmas

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Dec 01, 2020, 1:51 PM
We might see Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger arrive on time for Christmas
Apple unveiled the MagSafe Duo Charger in October during the same event that introduced to the public the 5G iPhone 12 lineup. The accessory will wirelessly charge an iPhone, an Apple Watch, the AirPods wireless charging case and other Qi-compatible devices. Now we don't believe for a second that the MagSafe Duo Charger will turn out to be another AirPower. That was the ambitious wireless charger that Apple canceled after 562 days. And according to 9to5Mac, we could see the MagSafe Duo Charger launch on December 21st just in time to be received by Christmas.

This is not an official release date and was discovered in Switzerland at a store named Digitec Galaxus. The latter is an "Apple Authorized Reseller" and is taking pre-orders for the charger. Digitec Galaxus' website says that the Duo Charger will be shipped or available for in-store pickup between December 21st and December 29th. So it is possible that in less than three weeks from now, the MagSafe Charger will be on the way to consumers.

Apple is really counting heavily on MagSafe to help pump up iPhone accessory sales. The Duo Charger is part of a line that includes wallets and cases that magnetically (some say magically) stick to the back of an iPhone 12 model. We expect that between Apple and third party accessory manufacturers, MagSafe could provide iPhone users with some interesting and useful features in the future.


The MagSafe Duo Charger is priced in the online Apple Store at $129 or 12 monthly payments of $10.75. The listing doesn't include any release date and says that it is coming soon.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best Cyber Monday 2020 Deals: top offers available right now
Popular stories
Samsung said to be planning big price cuts for 5G Galaxy S21 series
Popular stories
Snapdragon 888 is official, Galaxy S21's chipset beats the iPhone 12 in key 5G specs
Popular stories
OnePlus is working on a third OnePlus 9 flagship

Popular stories

Popular stories
The best T-Mobile Black Friday deal is aimed at both new and existing customers
Popular stories
Samsung reportedly begins efforts to reduce market share of the Galaxy Note series
Popular stories
Samsung's first 2021 smartphones come with big batteries and low prices
Popular stories
The best Apple iPad (2020) Black Friday deal is now open to all
Popular stories
T-Mobile's Cyber Monday deals include free iPhone
Popular stories
Early Black Friday deal brings the Google Pixel 4a 5G UW down to a crazy low price

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless