We might see Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger arrive on time for Christmas
Apple unveiled the MagSafe Duo Charger in October during the same event that introduced to the public the 5G iPhone 12 lineup. The accessory will wirelessly charge an iPhone, an Apple Watch, the AirPods wireless charging case and other Qi-compatible devices. Now we don't believe for a second that the MagSafe Duo Charger will turn out to be another AirPower. That was the ambitious wireless charger that Apple canceled after 562 days. And according to 9to5Mac, we could see the MagSafe Duo Charger launch on December 21st just in time to be received by Christmas.
Apple is really counting heavily on MagSafe to help pump up iPhone accessory sales. The Duo Charger is part of a line that includes wallets and cases that magnetically (some say magically) stick to the back of an iPhone 12 model. We expect that between Apple and third party accessory manufacturers, MagSafe could provide iPhone users with some interesting and useful features in the future.
The MagSafe Duo Charger is priced in the online Apple Store at $129 or 12 monthly payments of $10.75. The listing doesn't include any release date and says that it is coming soon.