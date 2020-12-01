We might see Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger arrive on time for Christmas





This is not an official release date and was discovered in Switzerland at a store named Digitec Galaxus. The latter is an "Apple Authorized Reseller" and is taking pre-orders for the charger. Digitec Galaxus' website says that the Duo Charger will be shipped or available for in-store pickup between December 21st and December 29th. So it is possible that in less than three weeks from now, the MagSafe Charger will be on the way to consumers.







Apple is really counting heavily on MagSafe to help pump up iPhone accessory sales. The Duo Charger is part of a line that includes wallets and cases that magnetically (some say magically) stick to the back of an iPhone 12 model. We expect that between Apple and third party accessory manufacturers, MagSafe could provide iPhone users with some interesting and useful features in the future.









The MagSafe Duo Charger is priced in the online Apple Store at $129 or 12 monthly payments of $10.75. The listing doesn't include any release date and says that it is coming soon.

