Samsung Android Software updates Apps

Lost Samsung phones can be found if offline; One UI 2.5 arrives in U.S. for some unlocked models

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Aug 22, 2020, 3:50 PM
Lost Samsung phones can be found if offline; One UI 2.5 arrives in U.S. for some unlocked models
If you own a Samsung phone and have misplaced the device, the Find My Mobile feature will help you get back together with the handset. And you can even unlock your device with Find My Mobile even if you've forgotten your password, PIN, or pattern. The missing device must be signed in to your Samsung account. But what if the missing device is offline?

XDA's Max Weinbach disseminated a tweet last night after noticing that Samsung had added a new feature to Find My Mobile; the new feature depends on other Galaxy owners to help find the missing device. According to a screenshot shared by Weinbach, this offline tracking is enabled by going to the Offline finding page and toggling on the switch at the top of the page. According to Samsung, "This will allow your phone to be found by other people's Galaxy devices even when it's not connected to a network. It will also allow your phone to be used to scan for lost Galaxy devices that may be nearby. You can also find watches and earbuds if this was the last device they connected to."

In other words, if your missing phone is offline, it still will show up on another Galaxy owner's phone if it is nearby. And that means that if someone else has a Galaxy phone that is lost and offline, it will show up on your phone if the missing device is close to you.


Apple beat Samsung to the punch as iPhone users running iOS 13 have had the ability to find a missing iPhone that is offline. This is possible as long as the handset is powered on. Using Bluetooth, your missing offline iPhone can be found. To enable this on your iPhone (again, running iOS 13 or later), go to Settings > Tap your name at the top of the screen > Tap on Find My > Tap Find My iPhone > Toggle on Find My iPhone > Enable offline finding > Send Last Location.


Weinbach also found out that the latest version of Samsung's interface, One UI 2.5, is rolling out today in the U.S. to the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. With One UI, the touchable elements of the operating system are closer to the bottom of the screen so that users don't have to perform calisthenics with their fingers to tap on a link. If you own one of the affected devices, keep an eye out for the update.

