It looks like the Samsung Galaxy A54 is next in line for the One UI 6.1 update

Samsung is continuing its rollout of the One UI 6.1 update, now reaching the mid-range Galaxy A54. Following its recent re-release for several flagship models, the update is now being spotted on the A54 in Korea.







Identified by build numbers A546SKSU4CXDC/A546SSKC4CXDC/A546SKSU4CXD1, the update is expected to progressively make its way to other regions in the coming weeks. However, as of right now, we know that it has been spotted in Korea as shared by Android enthusiast Tech enthusiast Tarun Vats on X (via Android Authority ).



